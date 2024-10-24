Our football expert offers his Panathinaikos vs Chelsea predictions and betting tips, ahead of their Conference League clash, at 17:45 (24/10/2024).

Chelsea will be looking to bounce back from their 2-1 defeat at Liverpool on Sunday by claiming another victory in the league phase of the Conference League at Panathinaikos, following their recent 4-2 win over Gent.

Panathinaikos vs Chelsea Betting Tips

Chelsea to win & over 2.5 goals @ 6/5 with bet365 - Add to Betslip

Christopher Nkunku to score at any time @ 6/4 with bet365 - Add to Betslip

Tin Jedvaj to be booked @ 21/10 with bet365 - Add to Betslip

Blues can cope with raft of expected changes

There are signs that Chelsea could have a much better Premier League campaign this term after a couple of underwhelming seasons and they should take another step forward in what could be a successful tilt at the Conference League by beating Panathinaikos.

Manager Enzo Maresca will ring the changes with star Cole Palmer sitting out the league phase of the competition and in-form striker Nicolas Jackson, the scorer of five goals in his last seven club appearances, also unlikely to start.

But Maresca still praised their performance after a six-match unbeaten run came to an end at Liverpool on Sunday and they can find their shooting boots against Panathinaikos.

Their Greek hosts have suffered one defeat in their last nine games, but they have won just two of their last seven and may not be able to keep up with the pace.

Seven of Chelsea’s last 10 games have featured at least 10 goals and we can expect that trend to continue, with the Londoners adding to the 4-2 win they claimed in their opening league phase game against Gent.

Panathinaikos vs Chelsea Tip 1: Chelsea to win & over 2.5 goals @ 6/5 with bet365

Nkunku has a great chance to shine

Striker Christopher Nkunku has had a frustrating time since joining Chelsea from RB Leipzig, but he has taken his opportunities in cup matches so far this season and he can hit the target again on Thursday.

The French striker scored a hat-trick in the EFL Cup victory over League Two Barrow, but the fact he notched in the win over Gent and in both rounds of the play-off tie against Swiss side Servette in this competition are perhaps of greater relevance.

His national team manager Didier Deschamps put enough faith in him to award him a start in the recent 4-1 win over Israel and Nkunku’s confidence will have been further lifted by scoring in that game, so he looks primed to push his case for more regular inclusion.

Panathinaikos vs Chelsea Tip 2: Christopher Nkunku to score at any time @ 6/4 with bet365

Jedvaj could be in for a difficult day

It would not be a huge surprise if Panathinaikos central defender Tin Jedvaj came to the referee’s attention on Thursday.

The Croatian was handed five yellow cards in his final six appearances of last season and has already gone into the book four times in the current campaign, including in Sunday’s 1-0 win over OFI.

Nkunku and his colleagues could give him plenty to think about so there could be value in backing him to receive another caution.

Panathinaikos vs Chelsea Tip 3: Tin Jedvaj to be booked @ 21/10 with bet365