Panama v France Predictions and Betting Tips: High scoring affair tipped in Women’ World Cup

Our football betting expert offers up his Panama v France predictions and betting tips ahead of this Women’s World Cup clash on Wednesday.

France will have been disappointed not to get victory in their opening match against Jamaica but swiftly made amends by getting the better of Brazil in impressive fashion in their second Group F clash.

Panama, by contrast, have been on the receiving end of two defeats and are already eliminated from the tournament without having found the net and will be playing only for pride.

Panama Women v France Women Betting Tips

Over 4.5 goals @ 6/5 with bet365

Wendie Renard to score at any time @ 21/20 with bet365

Eugenie Le Sommer to score first @ 13/5 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Learn more about the bet365 Bonus Code

Already got a bet365 account? Check out more free bets with the UK's top bookmakers

Find out more about the UK's best betting sites

Expect a high-scoring affair

Panama have struggled at this year’s Women’s World Cup, conceding five times without reply and losing both games to ensure they will not be progressing to the knockout stages.

They also warmed up for this year’s tournament with a 7-0 defeat at the hands of Spain and a 5-0 defeat to Japan, so it is clear that they struggle against top-level opposition and their clash with France is unlikely to be easy.

France looked out of sorts against Jamaica but soon put that right with a victory over Brazil, their chief group rivals, to top the table.

Those results mean they need just a point to progress to the knockout stages. But as the high-scoring wins of the Netherlands and England have shown, the big guns have started to rack up the scores so back over 4.5 goals in this game.

Panama v France Tip 1: Over 4.5 goals @ 6/5 with bet365

Renard to make aerial advantage count

Panama have struggled to defend balls sent into the box at this year’s tournament, conceding three headers already in two games.

Wendie Renard is France’s primary aerial threat from set-pieces and will be up against a team who conceded 22 corners in their first two matches. She has a solid opportunity to score her second goal of the tournament and 36th of her international career.

Panama v France Tip 2: Wendie Renard to score at any time @ 21/20 with bet365

Le Sommer to open proceedings

Eugenie Le Sommer is France’s record goalscorer, having netted 90 times for her country.

The 34-year-old opened proceedings against Brazil and looks good value to be the first scorer against strugglers Panama.

Panama v France Tip 3: Eugenie Le Sommer to score first @ 13/5 with bet365