Paddy Power Spain vs France Offer: Get £30 Free Bets for World Cup Semi-Final

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France vs Spain Preview

There are few international fixtures with as much recent history as France against Spain, and Tuesday's World Cup semi-final promises another fascinating chapter.

Much of the pre-match discussion centres around Spain manager Luis de la Fuente, whose remarkable record against France in knockout semi-finals stretches back more than a decade. At Under-19, Under-21, and senior levels, he has won four of his five previous semi-final meetings with Les Bleus, including victories at Euro 2024 and the 2025 UEFA Nations League.

France, however, arrives with plenty of reasons for confidence. Kylian Mbappe leads the race for the tournament's Golden Boot after another outstanding World Cup campaign and is expected to recover from the minor ankle injury that forced him off during the quarter-final. Didier Deschamps is also hopeful that Manu Kone and Aurelien Tchouameni will both be available, although Bradley Barcola and Desire Doue continue to compete for the final attacking place alongside Ousmane Dembele and Michael Olise.

Spain has selection decisions of their own. Mikel Oyarzabal has emerged as one of the tournament's most clinical forwards with four goals, while Pedri and Mikel Merino are both pushing for recalls in midfield. Teenage sensation Lamine Yamal has only scored once in the tournament but remains one of Spain's biggest creative threats, particularly after repeatedly troubling France in recent meetings.

Historically, these sides are difficult to separate. Spain holds a slight advantage overall, although France enjoyed the upper hand in competitive fixtures for many years before La Roja's recent resurgence. Their last two knockout meetings both ended in Spanish victories, including last summer's European Championship semi-final.

Paddy Power's £30 France vs Spain Offer – Key Details

Paddy Power Offer Bet £5 Get £30 in Free Bets (Promo Code: YSKAST) Bonus Amount £30 in Free Bets Min Qualifying Odds Evens (2.0) Terms & Conditions New UK & Ireland customers only. Deposit £5 via eligible payment methods, enter promo code YSKAST, place a £5 bet at odds of 2.0 or greater within 30 days. Receive 3 x £10 free bet tokens after settlement. Full T&Cs apply. 18+ GambleAware.

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