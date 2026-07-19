Paddy Power Spain vs Argentina Offer: Get £30 in Free Bets for the World Cup Final

How to Claim Paddy Power's Spain vs Argentina Offer

Visit Paddy Power through the promotional link. Register a new Paddy Power account. Enter the promo code YSKAST during registration. Deposit £5 or more using a debit card, Pay by Bank or Apple Pay. Place a £5 qualifying bet on any sports market. Your selection must be priced at evens (2.0) or greater. Once your qualifying bet settles, you'll receive £30 in free bets. Free bets remain valid for 30 days and can be used across eligible World Cup betting markets. New customers only. Full Paddy Power terms and conditions apply.

Spain vs Argentina Preview

The 2026 FIFA World Cup concludes with arguably the perfect final as reigning champions Argentina meet Europe's finest, Spain, at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

Few finals have carried as many compelling storylines. Lionel Messi has one final opportunity to end his World Cup career by retaining the trophy, while Spain's emerging generation, led by Lamine Yamal, has the chance to announce the beginning of a new era by dethroning the holders.

Spain have been the tournament's standout performers. Luis de la Fuente's side remain unbeaten and have conceded just once throughout the competition, eliminating Portugal, Belgium and France on their way to the final. Their strength has been collective rather than individual, with Mikel Oyarzabal emerging as Spain's leading scorer while Dani Olmo continues to orchestrate attacks from midfield. Their disciplined defensive structure frustrated France's array of attacking talent in the semi-finals, producing another mature performance in a 2-0 victory.

Argentina's route has been rather different. Lionel Scaloni's side have won every match but have repeatedly demonstrated their resilience after recovering from difficult positions against Egypt and England. Their dramatic 2-1 victory over England was another example, with Enzo Fernández levelling late before Messi delivered yet another decisive assist for Lautaro Martínez's stoppage-time winner.

The contrast in styles is fascinating. Argentina arrive as the tournament's highest scorers with 19 goals, while Spain boast comfortably the best defensive record. It is attack against defence, experience against youth and, perhaps fittingly, Messi against the generation inspired by him.

Paddy Power's £30 Spain vs Argentina Offer - Key Details

Paddy Power Offer Bet £5 Get £30 in Free Bets Bonus Amount £30 in Free Bets Min Qualifying Odds Evens (2.0) Terms & Conditions New customers only. Promo code YSKAST required. Deposit £5 via eligible payment methods. Place a £5 bet at minimum odds of 2.0. Free bets valid for 30 days. Full T&Cs apply.

+