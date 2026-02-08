How to Claim Paddy Power Super Bowl Offer

Seattle Seahawks vs New England Patriots 2026 Preview

Despite the New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks boasting seven titles between them, few expected the teams to meet in Super Bowl LX.

Neither side reached the playoffs last season, finishing 4th and 2nd, respectively.

While the Seahawks persisted with head coach Mike MacDonald, the Patriots appointed Mike Vrabel in January 2024 – but the results of each strategy bore striking parallels.

Both teams achieved impressive 14-3 regular-season records. The Patriots then convincingly beat the Chargers and Texans, before a tight win against the Broncos. Meanwhile, the Seahawks beat the 49ers 41-6, then edged past the Rams in the Conference Championships.

It will be the first time that the Seahawks have appeared in the Super Bowl since their devastating 28-24 defeat to the Patriots in 2015.

But as the sides meet again in this year’s iteration of the United States’ most-watched sports event, the Seahawks enter as overwhelming favourites, with Paddy Power offering 4/9 (1.44) on a victory.

Given that both sides produced similar results, some may question why the 2014 champions are expected to clinch their second Super Bowl title.

The Seahawks have a near-perfect defence, conceding just 292 points during the regular season. Wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba was arguably the best NFL player of 2025, and quarterback Sam Darnold is dependable.

The 28-year-old became just the second quarterback in NFL history to achieve fourteen wins in consecutive seasons.

By contrast, the Patriots’ quarterback Drake Maye is unproven in a game of such magnitude. The 23-year-old could become the youngest Super Bowl-winning quarterback in history, but he appeared pressured during the Patriots’ playoff campaign.

The Patriots are desperate to make history of their own – a Super Bowl win this weekend would make them the most successful team in the competition’s history, with seven titles. But Paddy Power prices the Patriots as 9/5 (2.80) underdogs.

