Paddy Power's England vs Panama Offer: Get 50/1 for a Goal to be Scored

How to Claim Paddy Power's England vs Panama Offer

Register for your new Paddy Power account Enter your personal details including name, email and home address Finish signing up and finalise creating your account Make your initial deposit Place a £1 bet on the Over 0.5 Goals market on England vs Panama If England score, you're winning will be paid out at normal odds as cash The rest of your winnings will come as free bets which must be used on bet builders Free bets valid for 30 days and cannot be withdrawn for cash

England vs Panama Preview

The goalless draw against Ghana did not seriously damage England’s qualification hopes, but it did puncture the momentum generated by that thrilling 4-2 victory over Croatia. Thomas Tuchel had spoken beforehand about avoiding the familiar second-game stumble that has followed England through recent tournaments.

Instead, the Three Lions produced another performance that felt heavy, predictable and short on inspiration.

England monopolised possession and pinned Ghana deep for long periods, yet clear chances were scarce. Harry Kane endured one of his quietest international outings, while late opportunities for Bukayo Saka, Nico O'Reilly and Kane himself went begging as England were forced to settle for a point.

The challenge against Panama is different, but perhaps not entirely. Already eliminated after defeats to Ghana and Croatia, Thomas Christiansen's side are expected to spend long spells without the ball and attempt to frustrate England in much the same way Ghana managed in Foxborough.

Panama's tournament may be over, but their performances have arguably deserved more than zero points.

They pushed Croatia deep before eventually losing 1-0 to Ante Budimir's second-half strike, with José Luis Rodríguez striking the woodwork and goalkeeper Orlando Mosquera again emerging with credit.

Tuchel will want a response. More urgency. More movement. More willingness to play forwards rather than sideways.

England remain strongly fancied to secure top spot in Group L, but this feels less like a formality and more like an opportunity to restore confidence before the knockout rounds.

Paddy Power's 50/1 England vs Panama Offer - Key Details

Paddy Power Offer Get 50/1 on a goal to be scored Bonus Amount £50 Min Qualifying Odds N/A Terms and Conditions New Customer Offer. Place a max £1 bet on “Over 0.5 Goals” in the Over/Under Goals market in Panama vs England World Cup match on Saturday, 27th June. Winnings paid in cash at normal odds and are topped up to the enhanced price in Free Bet Builder bets. Free bets are valid 30 days, only deposits with cards, ApplePay, & Pay by Bank are eligible. T&C’s apply. Please gamble responsibly.



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