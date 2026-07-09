Paddy Power France vs Morocco Offer: Score £50 in Free Bets for World Cup Quarter-Final Matchup

How to Claim Paddy Power World Cup Offer

Click any link on this page to go to Paddy Power. Select the Join Now button at the top of the homepage. Fill out the registration form with your personal details. Create a secure username and password for your account. Complete your account setup. Make a deposit of £10 or more and place a £10 bet on any market with odds of ½ (1.5) or higher. Once your bet is placed, you’ll receive £50 in free bets. Use your free bet tokens to wager on your favourite sports, teams, or players. Free bets cannot be withdrawn as cash and will expire after 90 days.

France vs Morocco World Cup Preview

France have been imperious during their opening five World Cup games, making a third World Cup title feel inevitable to some. But tonight they face the toughest challenge to date, a quarter-final tie with 6th-ranked Morocco.

Morocco were the surprise package of the 2022 tournament, beating Spain and Portugal, before eventually losing to France in the semi-finals.

During that game, Morocco may have been content with becoming the first African nation to reach a World Cup semi-final. Three-and-a-half years later, Morocco must believe that they belong on that stage.

In 2025, Morocco won AFCON, although they were awarded the trophy after losing in the final to Senegal, who were deemed to have violated CAF regulations.

The North African team has performed strongly again this tournament, picking up seven points in the group stages, where they frustrated Brazil to a 1-1 draw in their opening game.

In the Round of 32, the Netherlands, who impressed during the group stages, were unable to match Morocco, enjoying just 29.9% possession and creating 0.23xG, before losing to the Atlas Lions on penalties.

Morocco were less in control in their Last 16 clash with Canada, but won 3-0, despite taking only four shots on target. Against France, they may be able to control possession, but whether they can stop Kylian Mbappe is another question.

The Real Madrid forward has scored 19 World Cup goals in 19 appearances, including seven at this summer’s tournament. If he were to win a second title, and score in a third final, he’d be regarded among the tournament’s greatest ever players before reaching his late 20s.

Bayern Munich’s Michael Olise has been equally impressive, providing six assists.

With Ousmane Dembele, who has four goals, and Desire Doue each maintaining the high standards they’ve set for themselves at Paris Saint-Germain over the last two seasons, France’s attack looks formidable.

Even if Morocco are able to stop France from scoring, their attack is weakened by the injury to their top goalscorer Ismael Sairbari. The forward was substituted after sustaining an injury 22 minutes into Morocco’s victory against Canada, although his team scored each of their goals after he left the pitch.

Paddy Power prices Morocco as 11/2 (6.50) outsiders to win, while France can be backed at 4/7 (1.57).

Paddy Power’s France vs Morocco Offer – How to Claim

Paddy France vs Morocco Offer Bet £10 Get £50 Bonus Amount £50 Min Qualifying Odds 1/1 (2.00) Terms and Conditions £50 in Bet Builder Bets when you stake £10 on football New Customer offer. Place a min £10 bet on Football on odds of min 1.5 (1/2), get £50 in Free Bet Builders after the qualifying bet has been settled. Rewards valid for 90 days. Only deposits via cards & Apple Pay will qualify. T&Cs apply. Please Gamble Responsibly. 18+. GambleAware.org

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