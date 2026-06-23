How to Claim Paddy Power's England vs Ghana Offer

Register for your new Paddy Power account Enter your personal details including name, email and home address Finish signing up and finalise creating your account Make your initial deposit Place a £1 bet on the Over 0.5 Goals market on England vs Ghana If England score, you're winning will be paid out at normal odds as cash The rest of your winnings will come as free bets which must be used on bet builders Free bets valid for 30 days and cannot be withdrawn for cash

England vs Ghana Preview

England head into their second World Cup match full of confidence after producing one of their most entertaining tournament performances in recent memory. Thomas Tuchel's side defeated Croatia 4-2 in Dallas, with Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham and Marcus Rashford all finding the net as England showcased an aggressive attacking approach.

The victory was not flawless, however. England conceded twice, and Tuchel openly expressed concern about his team's defensive performance. There is also a fitness question surrounding Declan Rice after the midfielder was withdrawn against Croatia with discomfort in his lower back and hamstring, although early indications suggest the issue is not serious.

Going forward, England look dangerous. Kane has already equalled Gary Lineker's England World Cup scoring record, while Bellingham once again demonstrated why he is considered one of the world's elite midfielders. Bukayo Saka, Morgan Rogers and Rashford also impressed from the bench, highlighting England's depth.

Ghana arrive in equally positive spirits after defeating Panama 1-0 in Toronto. Carlos Queiroz's side showed patience and resilience before youngster Caleb Yirenkyi scored a dramatic stoppage-time winner. The FC Nordsjælland midfielder is emerging as one of Ghana's brightest talents and is attracting interest from several Premier League clubs.

The Black Stars are appearing at their fifth World Cup and will be hoping to reach the knockout stages for the first time since their famous quarter-final run in 2010. Ghana possess pace, athleticism and a growing group of exciting young players, making them a potentially awkward opponent despite England entering the match as clear favourites.

Paddy Power's 50/1 England vs Ghana Offer - Key Details

Paddy Power Offer Get 50/1 on England to score Bonus Amount £50 Min Qualifying Odds N/A Terms and Conditions New customer offer. Place a max £1 bet on “Over 0.5 Goals” in the Over/Under Goals market in England vs Ghana, Tuesday, June 23rd. Winnings paid in cash at normal odds and are topped up to the enhanced price in Free Bet Builders. Free bets are valid for 30 days. Deposits must be made using Pay by Bank, Apple Pay or Debit card. Excludes multiples & in-play bets. T&C’s apply. Please Gamble Responsibly.



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