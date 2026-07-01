Paddy Power England vs DR Congo Offer: Get 50/1 for a Goal to be Scored

How to Claim Paddy Power's England vs DR Congo Offer

Visit Paddy Power and register a new account Enter promo code YFBDHV during registration Deposit a minimum of £5 using a Debit Card, Apple Pay or Pay by Bank Place a maximum £1 bet on Over 0.5 Goals in the England vs DR Congo match Your qualifying bet must be placed before 5:00pm on Wednesday 1 July The promotion applies to 90 minutes only If your bet wins, normal cash winnings are paid first Paddy Power then tops your return up to 50/1 with Free Bet Builder tokens Free Bet Builder bets are valid for 30 days

England vs DR Congo Preview

England head into the knockout stages unbeaten under Thomas Tuchel and carrying the expectation that comes with topping Group L, but their performances have not always matched the results.

After opening with a victory over Croatia, the Three Lions were frustrated in a goalless draw against Ghana before eventually overcoming Panama 2-0 to secure first place.

Harry Kane continues to lead the line after becoming England's all-time leading men's World Cup goalscorer, while Jude Bellingham once again delivered in a decisive moment against Panama.

Declan Rice is expected to return after a minor calf issue, although Tuchel still has defensive concerns. Jarell Quansah is expected to miss out with an ankle injury, while Reece James remains unavailable, leaving Djed Spence and Ezri Konsa competing for the right-back role.

DR Congo has already made history by reaching the World Cup knockout rounds for the first time since competing as Zaire in 1974.

Sébastien Desabre has transformed the Leopards into one of Africa's toughest defensive sides, with Yoane Wissa emerging as their biggest attacking threat after scoring three goals during the group stage.

The Congolese also boast experienced figures, including Chancel Mbemba, Cédric Bakambu and former Manchester United full-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka, while Sunderland midfielder Noah Sadiki has added energy and drive in midfield.

Paddy Power's 50/1 England vs DR Congo Offer - Key Details

Operator Offer 50/1 England vs DR Congo Enhanced Offer Bonus Amount Winnings topped up to 50/1 in Free Bet Builder bets Min Qualifying Odds Over 0.5 Goals market (max £1 stake) Terms and Conditions New customers only. Promo code YFBDHV required. Deposit £5 via eligible payment methods. Place a max £1 bet on Over 0.5 Goals before 5pm on 1 July. Normal winnings paid in cash with the enhancement credited as Free Bet Builder bets. Free bets valid for 30 days. 18+ GambleAware.

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