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Paddy Power England vs DR Congo Offer: Get 50/1 for a Goal to be Scored

England vs DR Congo
England
DR Congo
World Cup

Claiming Paddy Power's England vs DR Congo offer allows new players to get odds of 50/1 for a goal to be scored in the Three Lions' clash this evening.

How to Claim Paddy Power's England vs DR Congo Offer

  1. Visit Paddy Power and register a new account
  2. Enter promo code YFBDHV during registration
  3. Deposit a minimum of £5 using a Debit Card, Apple Pay or Pay by Bank
  4. Place a maximum £1 bet on Over 0.5 Goals in the England vs DR Congo match
  5. Your qualifying bet must be placed before 5:00pm on Wednesday 1 July
  6. The promotion applies to 90 minutes only
  7. If your bet wins, normal cash winnings are paid first
  8. Paddy Power then tops your return up to 50/1 with Free Bet Builder tokens
  9. Free Bet Builder bets are valid for 30 days

England vs DR Congo Preview

England head into the knockout stages unbeaten under Thomas Tuchel and carrying the expectation that comes with topping Group L, but their performances have not always matched the results. 

After opening with a victory over Croatia, the Three Lions were frustrated in a goalless draw against Ghana before eventually overcoming Panama 2-0 to secure first place.

Harry Kane continues to lead the line after becoming England's all-time leading men's World Cup goalscorer, while Jude Bellingham once again delivered in a decisive moment against Panama. 

Declan Rice is expected to return after a minor calf issue, although Tuchel still has defensive concerns. Jarell Quansah is expected to miss out with an ankle injury, while Reece James remains unavailable, leaving Djed Spence and Ezri Konsa competing for the right-back role.

DR Congo has already made history by reaching the World Cup knockout rounds for the first time since competing as Zaire in 1974. 

Sébastien Desabre has transformed the Leopards into one of Africa's toughest defensive sides, with Yoane Wissa emerging as their biggest attacking threat after scoring three goals during the group stage.

The Congolese also boast experienced figures, including Chancel Mbemba, Cédric Bakambu and former Manchester United full-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka, while Sunderland midfielder Noah Sadiki has added energy and drive in midfield.

Paddy Power's 50/1 England vs DR Congo Offer - Key Details

Operator Offer

50/1 England vs DR Congo Enhanced Offer

Bonus Amount

Winnings topped up to 50/1 in Free Bet Builder bets

Min Qualifying Odds

Over 0.5 Goals market (max £1 stake)

Terms and Conditions

New customers only. Promo code YFBDHV required. Deposit £5 via eligible payment methods. Place a max £1 bet on Over 0.5 Goals before 5pm on 1 July. Normal winnings paid in cash with the enhancement credited as Free Bet Builder bets. Free bets valid for 30 days. 18+ GambleAware.

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