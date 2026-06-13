How to Claim Paddy Power's Brazil vs Morocco Offer

Visit Paddy Power and register a new account using promo code YSKASQ Complete the registration and age verification process Deposit using Pay by Bank, a valid debit card or Apple Pay Place a minimum £10 Bet Builder on any sportsbook market Your qualifying bet must be at minimum odds of 2.0 (EVS) Once the qualifying bet settles, you'll receive your first £10 Free Bet Builder Bet An additional £10 Free Bet Builder Bet will be credited on each of the following four days Receive a total of £50 in Free Bet Builder Bets Free bets can be used on eligible sportsbook markets at odds of 2.0 or greater

Brazil vs Morocco Preview

Few opening-round matches at the 2026 FIFA World Cup carry as much intrigue as Brazil versus Morocco.

Brazil remain the most successful nation in World Cup history, but the Seleção arrive in the United States looking to end a wait that stretches back to 2002. This is also Carlo Ancelotti's first World Cup in charge, with the legendary Italian hoping to add international success to a managerial career already filled with trophies.

Preparation has been encouraging. Brazil arrive on the back of friendly victories over Croatia, Panama and Egypt, with Vinícius Júnior, Raphinha and Bruno Guimarães expected to form part of a talented attacking unit. However, injuries have disrupted preparations. Neymar misses the opener through a calf injury, while Éder Militão, Rodrygo and Estêvão were all ruled out before the tournament.

Morocco, meanwhile, continue to build on the momentum generated by their historic run to the 2022 World Cup semi-finals. The Atlas Lions are also reigning African champions and have established themselves as one of the most difficult teams to break down in international football.

There are concerns for Mohamed Ouahbi's side. Centre-back Nayef Aguerd and winger Abde Ezzalzouli have both been ruled out of the tournament, while Noussair Mazraoui faces a late fitness test after suffering a shoulder injury.

The nations have met only once previously at a World Cup, with Brazil winning 3-0 in France in 1998. However, Morocco claimed a 2-1 victory when the teams met in a friendly in 2023.

Paddy Power currently makes Brazil favourites to begin their campaign with a win, but Morocco's defensive organisation, tournament experience and recent record against elite opposition suggest this could be far more competitive than the odds imply.

Paddy Power's £50 Brazil vs Morocco Offer - Key Details

Paddy Power Offer Bet £10 Get £50 in Free Bet Builder Bets Bonus Amount £50 Min Qualifying Odds 2.0 (EVS) Terms & Conditions New customers only. Deposit and place a £10 Bet Builder at minimum odds of 2.0. Promo code YSKASQ required. £10 awarded on settlement plus £10 daily for four days. Full terms apply. 18+ GambleAware.org

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