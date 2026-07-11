Paddy Power Argentina vs Switzerland Offer: Get £30 Free Bets for World Cup Quarter-Final

How to Claim Paddy Power's Argentina vs Switzerland Offer

Visit Paddy Power using the promotional link Register a new account using promo code YSKAST Complete age verification Deposit using Pay by Bank, a debit card or Apple Pay Place a £5 bet on any sportsbook market Your qualifying bet must have minimum odds of 2.0 (Evens) Once your bet has settled, you'll receive £30 in Free Bets Free Bet Builder Bets are valid for 30 days and can be used on qualifying sportsbook markets

Argentina vs Switzerland Preview

Argentina continue to live dangerously, but Lionel Scaloni's side somehow keeps finding another gear when it matters most. After requiring extra time to overcome Cape Verde, the reigning world champions looked destined for elimination against Egypt before producing a remarkable late comeback. Trailing 2-0 with just 11 minutes remaining, goals from Cristian Romero, Lionel Messi and Enzo Fernandez completed one of the greatest turnarounds of the tournament and booked another World Cup quarter-final.

Messi remains at the heart of everything despite missing two penalties during the tournament. The 39-year-old has still scored eight goals and continues to rewrite World Cup history, while Lautaro Martinez, Julian Alvarez and Enzo Fernandez provide Argentina with plenty of attacking support. Scaloni is expected to have a fully fit squad available, with only a selection decision at left-back between Nicolas Tagliafico and Facundo Medina.

Switzerland, meanwhile, have quietly built one of the tournament's most impressive unbeaten runs. Murat Yakin's disciplined side topped their group before edging past Colombia on penalties thanks to goalkeeper Gregor Kobel's heroics. Granit Xhaka, Manuel Akanji and Breel Embolo have led an experienced squad that has yet to trail at any point during the World Cup.

The Swiss do, however, have injury concerns surrounding Johan Manzambi, Michel Aebischer and Luca Jaquez, while Argentina arrive with momentum after winning 12 consecutive matches.

History also favours La Albiceleste. Argentina have won each of their previous World Cup meetings with Switzerland and remains unbeaten across seven all-time encounters. Paddy Power also makes the holders favourites to reach another semi-final, but Switzerland have already shown throughout this tournament that they are capable of frustrating even the world's strongest sides.

Paddy Power's £30 Argentina vs Switzerland Offer - Key Details

Paddy Power Offer Bet £5 Get £3 in Free Bets Bonus Amount £30 Free Bet Min Qualifying Odds 2.0 (Evens) Terms & Conditions New Customer offer - Use promo code YSKAST. Place a min £5 bet on the sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and get £30 in free bets. Free bet rewards valid for 30 days. Only deposits via Pay by Bank, Debit Cards & Apple Pay will qualify for this offer. T&Cs apply. Please Gamble Responsibly #ad Full T&Cs

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