Own goals have been prevalent at Euro 2024 so far, with 12% of goals so far being OG’s, a trend that’s set to offer serious value for bettors.

Donyell Malen’s own goal for Holland on Tuesday brought the tally for OG’s at Euro 2024 up to seven, the second most at any tournament behind Euro 2020.

The amount of own goals so far opens up an interesting avenue for bettors, one that has provided excellent value up until this point.

Own Goal Odds - June 26th Euro Games

Odds courtesy of bet365. Correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

Match Own Goal Scored - Yes Odds Portugal vs Georgia 10/1 Belgium vs Ukraine 10/1 Czechia vs Turkey 12/1 Slovakia vs Romania 14/1

Own Goals Offering Value

Players scoring in the wrong end has been surprisingly frequent this summer, with seven of the 74 goals scored so far coming in the form of own goals.

This means 9% of goals scored are OG’s, with this being more than double the percentage of own goals scored in the Premier League last season, which stood at 3.9%.

Just over a quarter of all own goals scored at the Euros have come at the 2024 edition of the tournament, with only one edition (2020) boasting more OG’s.

Given we’re only half way through the tournament, Euro 2024 could easily surpass this, something that’ll offer great value for bettors going forward.

OG Odds Too Good to Turn Down

The average odds for an own goal in the games taking place on June 26th are 12.5 (23/2), which would imply an 8% chance of an OG happening, which is around 1.5% less than the current average.

12/1 has been the average odds for a team to score an own goal in any Euro 2024 match so far.

Given this, if you were to bet £10 on every game so far for an own goal to be scored, you would have to stake £280, but would see returns of £840 going off the average odds of 12/1 via bet365, leading to a profit of £560.

With this in mind, betting on own goals looks the way forward between now and the end of the tournament.