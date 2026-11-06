Manchester United’s Roma comeback could spark a season turnaround

United’s Roma comeback eased the pressure on Carrick. Now, a crucial run of fixtures will test whether his side can build on that result.

2026/27 Manchester United betting markets Odds Manchester United vs Aston Villa (Manchester United to win) 23/20 Liverpool vs Manchester United (Draw or Manchester United - Double chance) 19/20 To finish in the top half 8/13

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Can the Roma win turn United’s season around?

Manchester United’s 3-2 comeback at home to Roma in the Champions League could be the catalyst Michael Carrick needed. The result eases the pressure on the well-liked Red Devils boss, while giving a squad low on confidence something to build on.

Carrick seemed likely to lose his job as United fell two goals behind to Roma inside the opening 15 minutes. The former United player has come in for criticism within the press, as well as the club’s long-serving captain Bruno Fernandes. Things were bleak for the home side.

However, the turnaround was impressive. In the first half, United managed just five shots and one on target, posting a poor xG of 0.24. After the interval, United registered five shots on target from their ten attempts at an xG of 2.46.

Roma mustered zero xG in the second 45, so whatever Carrick said in the interval clearly worked.

The three points also end a demoralising run of nine games without a win in all competitions. This streak stretched back to their last Champions League victory over Azerbaijani minnows Sabah.

Since then, United have lost the Manchester derby and suffered a disappointing EFL Cup exit to Brighton. They have also recorded three more Premier League defeats and two further losses in Europe. Across that nine-game spell, they conceded 19 goals and scored just six.

There are positives for United to build on after Wednesday night’s win. Matheus Cunha’s match-winning brace and Fernandes’ penalty kick saw two key players firmly step up to the mark.

Meanwhile, homegrown midfielder Shea Lacey showed how youth and squad depth can make a difference when the starting players struggle. After a run that had drained confidence from the United dressing room, their second-half resilience could now filter into their Premier League form.

Is this the time to back United in the Premier League?

This Roma win affects several Premier League betting markets. Firstly, it influences United’s next two league games - at home to Aston Villa and away to rivals Liverpool. Secondly, it changes their likelihood of a top-half EPL finish.

Expectations were unsurprisingly low prior to their UCL clash with Roma, but the market has already moved in United’s favour. The markets now believe their implied probability of beating Villa has risen from 44% to 47% in light of their midweek victory.

With confidence high, backing United to win back-to-back games at this implied probability could offer value before the price shortens further.

United’s performances in the EPL haven’t been as bad as their league position suggests. United’s average player rating of 6.89 is the 10th-highest in the Premier League. The Red Devils are also seventh for xG (14.0) and fifth for touches in the opposition penalty area (269). They’ve also underperformed their xG by -0.9.

Villa will still be a challenge. They have 11 points from their last five Premier League games. However, their average rating of 6.73 puts them just 16th in the EPL. Their xG of 10.9 is also the fourth-lowest in the division.

Unai Emery’s men average just three shots on target per match right now. That’s comfortably the lowest in the Premier League. All of this suggests an early goal for United could leave Villa a mountain to climb.

United’s following trip to Anfield to face Andoni Iraola’s Liverpool looks less daunting than usual. The Reds have lost two of their first five home games this term.

They currently average just one point per game in front of the Anfield faithful. United are still searching for their first away win of the season. However, they’ve drawn three out of five away trips.

That makes the Double Chance market on Draw/Manchester United a sensible play. We can bet on the Red Devils avoiding defeat at a 51% implied probability.

Finally, the Top Half Finish market is starting to offer value on United. They are only five points behind 10th-placed Aston Villa, their next opponents. A win over Emery’s side would cut that gap to two points within the space of 90 minutes.

The markets currently imply a 62% probability of a top 10 finish for United. They’ve only finished outside the top ten once in the last 20 Premier League seasons. The price looks reasonable given the possibility that United’s season is starting to turn around.

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