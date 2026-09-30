Kylian Mbappe's injury impacts France and Real Madrid goals market

Given Mbappe’s prolific scoring record for club and country, both Les Bleus and Los Blancos could struggle without their attacking talisman.

France & Real Madrid markets Odds France vs Italy - Under 3.0, 3.5 goals 17/20 Real Madrid vs Villarreal - Under 3.5, 4.0 goals 23/25 Roma vs Real Madrid - Under 3.0, 3.5 goals 1/1

Odds courtesy of bet365. Correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

Mbappe hit by injury blow

Mbappe limped off the pitch in Izmit only moments after scoring a record-extending 67th goal for France. His strike was enough to secure a 1-0 win for his country in their Nations League opener against Türkiye. However, that immediately raised concerns in Madrid.

The 27-year-old returned to the Spanish capital for medical tests. After an anxious wait, initial fears of a lengthy lay-off were eased. Despite not suffering any ligament damage, the Real Madrid frontman is still set for around a fortnight on the sidelines.

That means Mbappe is a confirmed absentee for France’s remaining fixtures against Italy and Belgium. He’s also a major doubt for Real Madrid’s La Liga clash with Villarreal, and potentially their Champions League trip to Roma.

His absence is untimely for Les Bleus, who are embarking on a new era under Zinedine Zidane. The 54-year-old aims to build a 4-3-3 structure with Mbappe on the left flank. However, he now needs to wait until November before he can call on his captain again.

While Zidane has won both matches so far, those victories have only come by 1-0 margins over Türkiye and Belgium. Those outcomes, combined with Mbappe’s absence, suggest the goal lines may be set too high for France’s next match against Italy.

Similar questions can be raised about Real Madrid’s upcoming fixtures. Their clashes with Villarreal and Roma initially appeared capable of producing plenty of goals, but Jose Mourinho could now make some defensive tweaks.

Extraordinary figures for club and country

Mbappe’s 67 international strikes have come at an average of 0.63 goals per game. He has enjoyed a sensational 2026, with 10 goals at the World Cup coming from a tournament-high 6.9 xG. He also led the competition in terms of shots on target per 90 minutes (3.0).

Before the trip to Belgium on Monday, Mbappe had not missed a France game since November 2025. Against Mark van Bommel’s team, Les Bleus struggled at times without their captain. They created just 1.22 xG in a tight contest, with Mbappe’s replacement Esteban Lepaul failing to score from 0.54 xG.

Prior to that, France had only managed 1.17 xG against Türkiye. Mbappe’s attempts accounted for 0.42 xG in that game, the most of any player.

His importance at club level is even more significant. Since joining Real Madrid, Mbappe has scored 94 times in just 111 games.

This season in La Liga, the ex-PSG man has already netted seven times. He ranks second in the division with an xG total of 7.9. Mbappe also averages 3.1 shots on target per 90 minutes.

Mbappe’s absence is relatively unusual for both club and country. Since the 2021/22 season, he has sat out just 22 games directly because of injuries.

Last season, Real Madrid still averaged 2.33 goals per match across the nine games he missed through injury. However, Mbappe is yet to miss any action under Mourinho. With Vinicius Junior underperforming and summer signing Yan Diomande yet to score, the Frenchman’s presence will surely be missed.

Will Mbappe’s absence lead to lower-scoring games?

Following successive 1-0 wins, backing under 3 goals in France’s next game against Italy appears to offer value. Zidane could use the match as another opportunity to experiment in attack, but Mbappe is irreplaceable.

Italy are also starting a fresh project after reappointing Roberto Mancini. Five of their previous six fixtures have finished with two or fewer goals. Backing a repeat in Paris on Friday night looks appealing, with an implied probability of just 37%.

As far as Real Madrid are concerned, Mourinho will be forced into a reshuffle unless Mbappe makes a rapid recovery. Back-up striker Carlos Espi has made an impact off the bench with two late winners. However, he is yet to start this season and will be short on match sharpness.

Villarreal have been scoring and conceding plenty, but that trend is reflected in the odds for their upcoming visit to the Bernabeu. They are coached by Iñigo Perez, who has drawn three of his five career meetings with Los Blancos as a coach. Four of those games ended with three or fewer goals.

That suggests there is value to be found by betting on a tighter-than-expected encounter. Real Madrid should still find a breakthrough against the Yellow Submarine, but it will be tougher in Rome four days later.

Roma are flying under Gian Piero Gasperini. They top Serie A with just three goals conceded in five matches. If Mbappe remains unavailable, there’s clear potential for their attack to be stifled at the Stadio Olimpico.

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