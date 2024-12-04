Olympique de Marseille is experiencing a season of contrasts and contradictions under new boss Roberto De Zerbi.

After a disappointing campaign in 2023/2024, when the club changed four managers and missed out on European qualification, Les Phocéens are currently runners-up behind PSG.

However, a closer look of their performance reveals the margin between success and potential fragility remains very thin.

Ligue 1: Top 3 Finish Odds Marseille 8/11 Ligue 1: Winner Without PSG Odds Monaco 5/6 Marseille 5/2 St Etienne vs Marseille Odds Both Teams To Score - Yes 3/4

Unstoppable on the road

With an impressive tally of 18 points from their travels, out of a total of 26 collected thus far, Marseille are Ligue 1’s best away team.

They have claimed victory in six of their seven away fixtures, including against strong opponents such as RC Lens and Olympique Lyon.

The club has already doubled their total away wins from last season, boasting its highest away points tally at this stage—a sharp contrast to 2023/2024, when they recorded the fourth worst away record (14 points) in France’s top flight.

Challenges on home soil

Stade Vélodrome, while traditionally a fortress of intimidation for visiting teams, has inexplicably become a source of trepidation for the home side.

This season, they have managed only two wins in front of their fans.

The atmosphere seems to stifle rather than spur OM players, creating a psychological hurdle described by De Zerbi as a "mental block."

Thirteen new players joined over the summer, reflecting a major squad overhaul typical of a club aiming for rejuvenation. While fresh faces bring energy, the quest for adaptation to De Zerbi’s demanding style of play is ongoing.

The former Brighton manager has switched from his preferred 4-2-3-1 formation to a more robust 4-3-3, incorporating experienced internationals such as Pierre-Emile Højberg and Adrien Rabiot into a midfield designed to provide balance.

Yet, tactical tweaks have not entirely eradicated Marseille's defensive frailties. Even with their 29 goals—their highest tally since the 1970/1971 season—defensive weaknesses have been highlighted in heavy losses to teams like Auxerre and PSG.

The tale of numbers: overachievement or fortune?

In terms of points, only Marcelo Bielsa has surpassed De Zerbi's record in the 21st century, securing 28 points after 13 matches. But according to the expected goals (xG) model, Marseille is overperforming notably, having achieved 8.62 points more than anticipated.

Their scoring exceeds expectations by 8.32 goals, and they have conceded considerably fewer goals (6.78) than the xG forecast, making them a statistical anomaly not only in France, but across Europe's elite leagues.

However, does this narrative paint a misleading picture?

OM underperformed last season, accumulating 10 points fewer than the underlying statistics suggested. This year's upturn could be seen as a natural correction, yet the xG figures suggest caution, hinting at a potential regression toward the mean.

If OM's fortunes do revert, it raises concerns about their capacity to maintain their runners-up standing in Ligue 1.

Predicting the future: risks for bettors

Our in-house model predicts a third-place season finish for OM, aligning closely with last season's expected points metrics (59.2 in total).

As it stands, prospects of qualifying for the UEFA Champions League appear promising, with a 37.4% probability of securing a top-three position, though caution must be taken.

Additionally, the implied probability (57.8%) drawn from betting odds (1.73) does not equate to substantial value for potential backers. Intriguingly, the “Winner Without PSG” market offers higher wagers, with odds set between 2.62 to 3.75.

Despite being beaten last weekend by Mason Greenwood’s last minute penalty, rivals Monaco remain favourites to repeat last season's runner-up finish behind the Parisian giants.