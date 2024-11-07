Get three Olympiakos vs Rangers predictions and betting tips from our football expert, before Thursday’s 17:45 Europa League clash (7/11/2024).

Rangers have won two of their first three matches in this season's Europa League but they face a testing trip to Olympiakos, last term's Conference League champions.

Olympiakos vs Rangers Betting Tips

Prolific El Kaabi poses major threat to Rangers

Rangers are nine points adrift of Celtic and Aberdeen in the Scottish Premiership title race but they have made a decent start to their Europa League campaign, beating Malmo 2-0 and FCSB 4-0.

Between those victories the Gers were thumped 4-1 at home by Lyon, with former Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette scoring twice and their defence may struggle to contain prolific Olympiakos forward Ayoub El Kaabi on matchday four.

The Moroccan goal machine was the leading scorer in last season's Conference League, finding the net 11 times during a triumphant campaign for the Greek side.

And he has continued his terrific form this term, racking up six goals in seven league starts and scoring twice in the 3-0 home win over Braga on matchday two of the Europa League.

El Kaabi, who also takes penalties for the hosts, struck the only goal of the game when Olympiakos won 1-0 at Malmo last time out and he looks a solid favourite in the first-goalscorer betting.

Visitors could stand firm until the break

Rangers have a proud record in the Europa League, reaching the final in 2021-22 and topping their group last season before a 3-2 aggregate defeat to Benfica in the round of 16.

They have made a good start in this term's new-look competition, but lost their last two away league fixtures at Kilmarnock and Aberdeen and trailed Motherwell 1-0 at half-time in Sunday's League Cup semi-final.

Philippe Clement's men rallied to win 2-1 against Well, but they face an Olympiakos side who have won five of their last six Europa League home games.

The Greeks should take maximum points, but they could be missing six senior players due to injury and have won only one of their last four league matches, so Gers may be able to stand firm until half-time.

Hezze could add to card collection in midfield scrap

A gritty midfield battle is expected on Thursday and Rangers duo Mohamed Diomande and Connor Barron are among the favourites to be shown a card.

Santiago Hezze of Olympiakos is another tough-tackling midfielder and he is an appealing price to be booked, having picked up two yellow cards in his first three Europa League appearances this season.

Hezze has also received a couple of cautions in the Greek Super League and he may struggle to stay out of trouble in a competitive clash.

