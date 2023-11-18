Notts County vs Bradford Predictions and Betting Tips: Three Above Evens Tips for League Two fixture

Our football betting expert offers his Notts County vs Bradford predictions and betting tips in the lead-up to their League Two clash at Meadow Lane.

County slipped to fifth after last Saturday’s 1-0 loss away to Crewe, while Bradford are 18th following their 2-1 defeat at home to Barrow.

Notts County vs Bradford Betting Tips

Bradford draw no bet @ 2/1 with bet365

Andy Cook to score anytime @ 13/8 with bet365

Over 3.5 goals @ 13/8 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Bantams value to bank much-needed three points

Bradford succumbed to a 2-1 loss at home to Barrow in their first game under Graham Alexander, but they can respond with a surprise success over Notts County at Meadow Lane.

Alexander has refused to write off Bradford’s promotion hopes despite inheriting a team in the bottom half of the table.

The 52-year-old is well aware of the Bantams’ ambition and witnessed some positives last Saturday with his team winning the shot count nine to seven against a Barrow side firmly embedded in the promotion race.

Bradford reached the playoffs last season and there is still plenty of time for them to have a positive 2023-24 campaign, although they could do with making some progress in the not too distant future.

To that end they have a decent opportunity against Notts County, who have lost some of their early-season spark.

Luke Williams’s Magpies have lost three of their last five league fixtures and seem to be struggling without influential midfielder Matty Palmer, who sustained a serious knee injury in last month’s 2-0 reverse at home to Wrexham.

County must also make do without winger Jodi Jones, who is on international duty with Malta, and they look a shade vulnerable against the Bantams, who will be eager to impress their new manager.

Notts County vs Bradford Tip 1: Bradford draw no bet @ 2/1 with bet365

Cook could feast on Magpies mishaps

Notts County have kept just one clean sheet in their last 12 fixtures and their defensive woes are sure to encourage Bradford striker Andy Cook, who is one of the most reliable goalscorers in the division.

Cook was the fourth tier’s leading marksman last term with 28 goals and his finishing qualities will be key to lifting the Bantams higher up the table.

The 33-year-old has netted five goals in his last five away games and looks a value 13/8 shot to score at the weekend.

Notts County vs Bradford Tip 2: Andy Cook to score anytime @ 13/8 with bet365

Talented attackers can contribute to high-scoring fare

While Bradford will be looking to get some quality service into Cook, Notts County’s challenge is to create chances for their dangerous front two of Macauley Langstaff and David McGoldrick.

Langstaff and McGoldrick have contributed league tallies of 11 and six and should continue to inflict damage on fourth tier defences.

With so much top quality offensive talent on show, the potential for a high-scoring outcome is obvious. Given the circumstances over 3.5 goals may be worth a wager at 13/8.

Notts County vs Bradford Tip 3: Over 3.5 goals @ 13/8 with bet365