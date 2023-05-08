Nottingham Forest vs Southampton Betting Predictions: Tips and Odds for Key Relegation Battle

Nottingham Forest and Southampton are in the thick of the relegation battle and Monday’s contest could have a huge impact on the future of both clubs

Southampton are six points from safety and defeat at Forest would leave their hopes of keeping their Premier League status in tatters. Forest have a chance to move out of the drop zone if they avoid defeat on home turf and it’s a huge contest for Steve Cooper’s side.

Cooper’s men defeated the Saints 1-0 at St Mary’s in the reverse fixture earlier this season, and with the Tricky Trees losing only five top-flight matches at the City Ground, a record bettered by no side in the bottom half of the Premier League, Forest will be confident of doing the double over their relegation rivals.

Southampton are in a precarious position, but they have shown plenty of courage in recent performances against Arsenal, Bournemouth and Newcastle and Ruben Selles’ are likely to keep battling to the end.

Nottingham Forest vs Southampton Betting Tips:

1. Nottingham Forest to win @ 11/10 with bet365

2. Nottingham Forest to win and over 2.5 goals @ 12/5 with bet365

3. Over 4.5 cards @ 5/4 with bet365

Forest can climb out of relegation zone

Nottingham Forest have won just one of their last six Premier League matches, but that doesn’t paint an accurate picture of the performances of the Tricky Trees.

Forest led until the 82nd minute, before losing 2-1 to Brentford last time out and prior to that Copper’s side were excellent when beating Brighton 3-1 at the City Ground.

The Nottingham outfit played with credit when narrowly losing 3-2 at Anfield against Liverpool and they looked pretty dangerous but failed to make the most of their opportunities when defeated 2-0 at home to Man Utd.

Southampton have a young squad and it's hard to watch the Saints being pushed aside by the might of the Premier League, but it’s nine matches without a victory for Selles’ side and that lack the quality to resist Forest at the City ground.

Goals on the agenda at City Ground

There have been 36 goals in Nottingham Forest’s last 11 matches the Tricky Trees have been unwavering in their attacking approach. Cooper will know that three points could go a long way to keeping Forest in the Premier League and it’s unlikely that the Reds will be willing to accept a point at any stage of this contest.

Southampton have conceded 60 goals in 34 Premier League matches this term and the south coast side have kept only two away top-flight clean sheets all season.

Selles will know that a defeat at the City Ground will realistically see Southampton in the Championship next season and they are likely to have to push forward in search of victory.

Backing a Forest victory and over 2.5 goals in the match looks a solid bet.

Fierce encounter expected

Forest have collected 77 yellow cards this season and their all-action style has seen them collect 15 bookings in their last five home matches. There is likely to be plenty of emotion in this contest, given the position of the two teams, and that could give the referee Michael Oliver a lively night.

Oliver is only averaging 3.05 cards per game in the Premier League this season, but it would be no surprise if Southampton lost a little composure given their plight and that may see the man in the middle a little busier than normal.

