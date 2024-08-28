Nottingham Forest vs Newcastle Predictions and Betting Tips: Magic of the Cup in Full Flow

Our football betting expert offers his Nottingham Forest vs Newcastle predictions and betting tips, ahead of their Carabao Cup clash tonight.

Nottingham Forest and Newcastle may have been eyeing the League Cup as their potential chance for silverware, but neither will have been pleased when they drew each other.

With a tonne of lower league sides still kicking about, they won't be happy in having face a Premier League compatriot, with one facing an early exit.

Nottingham Forest vs Newcastle Betting Tips

Over 2.5 Goals & Both Teams to Score @4/5 with bet365 - Add to Betslip

Over 5.5 Forest Corners @6/4 with bet365

Forest to Get Most - Shots @4/6 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Learn more about the bet365 bonus code

Already got a bet365 account? Check out more free bets with the UK's top bookmakers

Find out more about the UK's best betting sites

Big Night Out at the City … Ground

Forest and Newcastle have met almost too many times to count over the recent years now, but one thing can always be relied upon, the entertainment factor.

Goal fests, with both sides scoring, have been the norm, and whilst we may not be able to pick a winner, we know it will be one for the neutral.

In their nine meetings since 2011 all, bar one, of their clashes have seen both get a goal and the over 2.5 line hit, a record few ties in football can boast, as each side seems to bring out the best in the other.

Their EFL Cup clashes also follow the same trend, as their meetings back in 2017 and 2018, saw two barnstorming matches, with no less than four goals and both sides scoring in each.

Both sides may have started their league campaigns slowly, but the Cup is a chance for them to let their hair down, and get back into the groove of goalscoring.

Nottingham Forest vs Newcastle Tip 1: Over 2.5 Goals & Both Teams to Score @4/5 with bet365

Cornering the Market

Newcastle have had some issues of late, and whilst they remain undefeated, they have not been as focused on their defensive duties as they could be, which has resulted in them conceding a slew of corners.

This against sides of a similar ilk to that of Forest as well, with Bournemouth and Southampton racking up a combined 21 corner kicks, in two games, averaging 10.5 per game.

Whilst the Forest may not earn quite this many, the Magpies' susceptibilities at the back should see them get more than a few, enough to cover the over 5.5 line.

Nottingham Forest vs Newcastle Tip 2: Over 5.5 Forest Corners @6/4 with bet365

Tricky Trees Taking Aim

Again, Newcastle appeared to have started the season a touch off the pace, whilst Forest have been trying to test their opposition's goal time and time again, something that should see them have the majority of the shots in the match.

This is something the Tricky Trees have been enjoying of late, as they have outshot their opponents in both their Premier League matches so far, racking up a combined 37 shots in just two matches.

The Magpies meanwhile have been outshot in both their openers, and a trip to the intimidating City Ground is surely going to contribute to their struggles in front of goal.

Forest have a proven desire to hit the target, one that with their crowd behind them should outmatch anything the Toon have to offer.

Nottingham Forest vs Newcastle Tip 3: Forest to Get Most - Shots @4/6 with bet365