Nottingham Forest vs Newcastle Predictions and Betting Tips: Trio of Tips for Premier League Clash

Our football betting expert offers his Nottingham Forest vs Newcastle predictions and betting tips for Saturday's game at the City Ground.

Forest stunned St James' Park by winning 3-1 on Tyneside in the reverse fixture on Boxing Day, but Nuno Espirito Santo's side have picked up only four more points from the four games since.

Meanwhile, Newcastle will hope they have cracked the code to earn more away victories after winning at Villa Park last week in what was their second road success of the season.

Nottingham Forest vs Newcastle Betting Tips

Newcastle Over 1.5 team goals @ 5/6 with bet365

Nuno Tavares Over 1.5 shots @ 5/2 with bet365

Home Team Highest Scoring Half - 2nd Half @ 8/5 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Learn more about the bet365 bonus code

Already got a bet365 account? Check out more free bets with the UK's top bookmakers

Find out more about the UK's best betting sites

Magpies can make it 'two for joy'

Newcastle's away league form is not good enough with only one Premier League road win in six and five defeats during that spell.

But FA Cup wins at Sunderland and Fulham in January mean Eddie Howe's side have won their last three away games in all competitions.

Whereas scoring goals away from St James' Park had been a problem in December and January, the Magpies have now notched two or more goals in each of their last four away assignments.

And they will not be coming up against a watertight defence in Nottingham with Forest having managed only one clean sheet on the banks of the River Trent all season and 15 goals conceded in their last eight home games.

Nottingham Forest vs Newcastle Tip 1: Newcastle Over 1.5 team goals @ 5/6 with bet365

Gunners loanee has license to shoot

Nuno Tavares looks set to return to Forest's starting line-up at left-back this weekend with Espirito Santo having preferred his namesake over Harry Toffolo in the last league game at Bournemouth.

The Portuguese defender, who is on a season-long loan deal from Arsenal, has not been shy when it comes to shooting on his last two Forest appearances.

Tavares has had three efforts on goal in those two games, against Bournemouth and Brentford, and there should be more to come from a player who is averaging 2.14 shots per game in the last year.

He scored six times from 65 total shots while on loan at Marseille last season and clearly has an eye for goal.

That should come in handy when up against a Newcastle side that have shipped 23 goals in their last nine Premier League games.

Nottingham Forest vs Newcastle Tip 2: Nuno Tavares Over 1.5 shots @ 5/2 with bet365

Forest should threaten most after the break

Newcastle's inability to plug defensive leaks during that recent run of games has been plain to see as opponents have exploited them ruthlessly in second halves.

Howe's team have shipped 17 of those 23 goals after the break — an indication that they are vulnerable when the game becomes stretched.

The Magpies midfield trio of Bruno Guimaraes, Sean Longstaff and Lewis Miley must be close to running on empty now after so many games without a break due to the issues keeping Joelinton, Joe Willock and Sandro Tonali out of the team.

And if that midfield cannot close the spaces off between the lines, then Newcastle are a little too easy to open up.

Forest are a team that score a higher proportion of second-half goals than most with nine of their last 11 coming after the interval and that is when they are likely to be at their most threatening this weekend.

Nottingham Forest vs Newcastle 3: Home Team Highest Scoring Half - 2nd Half @ 8/5 with bet365