Get three Forest vs Newcastle predictions and betting tips from our football expert, before Sunday’s 14:00 Premier League clash (10/11/2024).

Nottingham Forest are currently the big shockers in the Premier League, as with five victories to their name, they sit third, doing their best to emulate the Brian Clough era of the Tricky Trees. They now get set to host a Newcastle side that is once again proving lacking in their league exploits.

Nottingham Forest vs Newcastle Betting Tips

Nottingham Forest to Win @7/4 with bet365 - Add to Betslip

Over 4 Forest Corners @4/7 with bet365

Over 2 Forest Cards @8/11 with bet365 - Add to Betslip

Forest Forging Onwards

Nottingham Forest have built their season by earning hard-fought victories, often in the face of better opposition, and they look to have finally hit their stride, with three back-to-back victories.

This run is unlikely to be broken by the Toon, who despite some success have struggled more often than not when playing on the road.

Losses to both Fulham and Chelsea trail the Magpies into this one, and a trip to what is sure to be a bouncing City Ground is unlikely to end all that well.

The Forest faithful will be firmly behind their side, used to victory, and hoping to maintain a place near the top of the table. Something they are only able to do via victory.

Their ability to secure this will have been made even easier by the slew of injuries Newcastle are carrying, with Callum Wilson and Jacob Murphy out, diminishing their attacking prowess.

Defensively they could also be left in the lurch missing Kieran Trippier and Sven Botman as well.

Finally, revenge will be on the cards for the Tricky Trees, who were knocked out on penalties by Newcastle earlier this term, a wrong they will sorely wish to right.

It all seems to be aligning too perfectly for Forest, who are proven in their ability to secure victory.

Nottingham Forest vs Newcastle Tip 1: Nottingham Forest to Win @7/4 with bet365

Set Pieces Crucial at the City Ground

In addition to all their impressive attacking play of late, Forest have been racking up the corners, often striking through these, as they prove important to their game plans seemingly.

This looks able to be relied upon in this one as well, as Nottingham have been averaging 6.2 corners per match at home.

Comfortably enough to cover the over four lines, something they only failed to achieve once at the City Ground this term.

As such the line looks to be well in hand, as Forest will need to utilise every tool in their arsenal in order to succeed, set-pieces being a core part of this.

Nottingham Forest vs Newcastle Tip 2: Over 4 Forest Corners @4/7 with bet365

Nottingham Niggling at Newcastle

Despite their impressive performances to this point, Forest have hardly been keeping it clean. Being out for a touch of revenge and all as well, could drive up their infractions in this one as well.

They earned five cards in their League Cup clash with Newcastle, as they favoured the rough-and-tumble approach in this one.

Forest have equally been earning 2.8 cards per game on average, and have only been cautioned less than twice in two games all term.

Matches like this live long in the memory, particularly with the loss on penalties, and Forest will not take it lightly in this one.

Nottingham Forest vs Newcastle Tip 3: Over 2 Forest Cards @8/11 with bet365