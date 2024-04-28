Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City betting tips and predictions: Foden to Shine in City Ground Thriller

Our football betting expert offers up his three best Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City betting tips and predictions ahead of their clash today.

Manchester City have put themselves in a strong position to retain their Premier League crown and should have too much for Nottingham Forest, who are desperate for points at the other end of the table.

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City Betting Tips

Manchester City to win & both teams to score @ 7/4 with bet365

Phil Foden to score at any time @ 7/4 with bet365

Over 11 corners @ 6/5 with bet365

Lively City Ground encounter looks likely

Manchester City’s 4-0 win at Brighton on Thursday enhanced the view they are the team to beat in the Premier League title run-in and they should enhance their credentials against Nottingham Forest at the City Ground.

However, the Tricky Trees should be fuelled by a sense of fury at refereeing decisions they claim have cost them dearly in their battle against relegation and they can at least get on the scoresheet.

City have dropped just two points in their last eight Premier League road matches and a 1-1 draw at Liverpool prevented them posting a perfect record in that run.

However, they have kept just three top-flight away clean sheets since their opening-night win at Burnley, which should give Forest a chance of scoring, as they have done in all but three of their games on the banks of the Trent.

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City Bet 1: Manchester City to win & both teams to score @ 7/4 with bet365

Foden is flying for City

With Erling Haaland having an up-and-down season by his high standards and Kevin De Bruyne missing the early part of the campaign due to injury, Phil Foden has stepped into the breach and become Pep Guardiola’s main man at City.

The England forward is warming up nicely for the Euros and scored twice in the win at the Amex Stadium on Thursday, which followed a hat-trick against Aston Villa in his last Premier League outing.

His tally of 16 league goals is only four below Haaland’s and he can boost that figure against Forest.

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City Bet 2: Phil Foden to score at any time @ 7/4 with bet365

Corner count may be high

Both teams will have to be positive in this clash and that could lead to plenty of corners.

No team in the Premier League average more than City’s mark of 7.67 per game and that does not dip much when they are on the road, where their mean figure is 7.19 per outing.

This is a shot to nothing for Forest, who desperately need points to ease their relegation fears, so with the Tricky Trees having forced an average of 4.29 per match at the City Ground, we could see more than 11 in this clash.

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City Bet 3: Over 11 corners @ 6/5 with bet365