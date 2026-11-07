Nottingham Forest vs Man City Offer: Get £40 in Free Bets for Premier League clash

How to Claim Sky Bet’s Manchester City vs Nottingham Forest Offer

Visit Sky Bet using the promotional link. Select Join and register a new account. Enter your personal details and complete the account verification process, including providing card details where required. Make a minimum deposit of £5. Place your first qualifying single bet of at least £5 at minimum odds of 1/1 (2.00). Once you place your qualifying bet, you will receive £40 in free bets, awarded as four £10 tokens. Use your free bets on eligible single or each-way sports markets, excluding virtual sports. Select the orange present icon in your bet slip to apply a free bet token. Free bets cannot be combined with other promotions. Additional terms and eligibility restrictions apply.

Manchester City vs Nottingham Forest Preview

Manchester City enter Saturday's Premier League meeting with Nottingham Forest facing an unfamiliar prospect: a third consecutive league defeat. Enzo Maresca's side surrendered top spot following losses to Aston Villa and Brighton.

However, Wednesday's 3-2 Champions League win over RB Leipzig will lift spirits and offer some encouragement. Erling Haaland scored the winner, taking his remarkable record against the German club to 13 goals in nine appearances.

However, Gianluigi Donnarumma's recent performances have raised concerns. The Italian goalkeeper was beaten at his near post against Leipzig, adding to costly errors against Villa and Paris Saint-Germain. Maresca has publicly backed his first-choice goalkeeper, but another difficult evening could intensify the scrutiny.

City remain dangerous going forward, with Rayan Cherki contributing four goals and two assists this season, while Jérémy Doku continues to threaten from wide areas.

Forest's problems are more substantial. Oliver Glasner has overseen just one victory in nine league matches, leaving his side 19th. They have scored only six goals despite averaging 16.9 shots per game, highlighting their difficulties converting opportunities.

Last weekend's 2-0 defeat at Brentford prompted Glasner to publicly challenge his players, although Forest's hierarchy reportedly remains committed to the Austrian.

Former City youngster James McAtee has impressed in midfield, while Morgan Gibbs-White remains central to Forest's attacking play. Liam Delap, however, has failed to score in five consecutive starts.

Sky Bet’s £40 Man City vs Nottingham Forest Offer - Key Details

Sky Bet Offer Bet £5 Get £40 in Free Bets Bonus Amount £40 in free bets (4 x £10 tokens) Min Qualifying Odds 1/1 (2.00) Terms and Conditions New customers only. Min £5 deposit & qualifying bet (single, e/w or multiples) at odds 1/1 or greater. 3 x £10 bet tokens for Football BuildABets only. 1 x £10 bet token for Football Accas only. 1 x Ghost Leg Token for pre-match BuildABets only (min 5 legs, combined min odds 3/1, max stake varies). Free bet stakes not included in returns. Free Bets are non-withdrawable. All free bets/tokens expire after 14 days. Eligibility restrictions & T&Cs apply. 18+. GambleAware.org #ad Full T&Cs



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