How to Claim Betfred’s £50 Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea Offer

Visit Betfred’s sportsbook using the offer mentioned above Click the "Register" button at the top of the page Choose a Username and Password, then provide your full name and date of birth Enter your email, phone number, security question, and home address Complete the account setup process Deposit £10 into your account Place a £10 bet on any sports market with minimum odds of 1/1 (2.0) or higher You’ll then qualify for £50 in free bets Free bet funds cannot be withdrawn as cash and will expire after seven days

Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea Preview

Tonight’s game at the City Ground between Nottingham Forest and Chelsea is a meeting of two out-of-form teams.

After a positive start to the season, Chelsea have lost three of their last four Premier League games, scoring just once in defeats to Leeds United, Sunderland, and Tottenham Hotspur.

It’s a noticeable shift from the 17 goals Chelsea scored in the first seven matches of the season. Xabi Alonso’s team has also conceded 20 times this season, the fourth-most of any Premier League team.

Chelsea now sit in 8th, five points behind the Champions League qualification places.

Nottingham Forest have one win in their last seven matches, although that was a 3-1 victory over Manchester City.

Oliver Glasner’s team has failed to score in six of their 11 Premier League games.

However, Forest have held their own against the traditional ‘big six’, drawing with Tottenham and Liverpool and losing narrowly 1-0 to champions Arsenal.

Three of Forest’s five home games have been won by the away team, with matches at the City Ground averaging just 1.4 goals per game, the second-fewest of any venue this season.

Forest average just 45.4% possession and regularly sit in a low block, while Chelsea have already lost three times this season in games when they’ve had more of the ball.

Cole Palmer and Morgan Rogers will need to offer more creativity if Chelsea are to win tonight.

The pair have managed just three goal involvements in their last five matches, while the team’s struggles have coincided with Joao Pedro’s absence.

The Brazilian forward has scored five goals in six appearances this season, but has missed the last four matches with a thigh injury.

Pedro will join Reece James and Maxence Lacroix on the sidelines for tonight’s game.

Meanwhile, Forest are without Nicolo Savona and Nicolas Dominguez.

Despite that, Betfred price Forest as the 6/4 (2.50) favourites, while Chelsea can be backed at 47/25 (2.88) to pick up all three points.

Betfred’s £50 Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea Offer - Key Details

Betfred Offer Bet £10 Get £50 Bonus Amount £50 Min Qualifying Odds 1/1 (2.0) Terms and Conditions 18+. New customers only. Register, deposit with Debit Card, and place first bet £10+ at Evens (2.0)+ on Sports within 7 days to get 3 x £10 in Sports Free Bets & 2 x £10 in Acca Free Bets within 10 hours of settlement. 7-day expiry. Eligibility exclusions & T&Cs Apply. Eligibility & payment exclusions apply. Full T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org

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