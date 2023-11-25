Nottingham Forest vs Brighton Predictions and Betting Tips: 9/4 Tip in Premier League Clash

Our football betting expert offers his Nottingham Forest vs Brighton predictions and betting tips, as the sides meet for a 15:00 kick off.

Brighton are continuing to emulate their form of yesteryear, impressing but not convincing many, as they journey north to take on Nottingham Forest. Forest have resumed where they picked up from last year, sitting in the middle of the bottom half, not threatening either end of the table.

Nottingham Forest vs Brighton Betting Tips

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Brighton’s form to be most telling

Despite Nottingham Forest being the home side, and expected to set the tempo of the game, Brighton have had a penchant for dragging teams along with them, resulting in this interesting turn of fate.

In 100% of the games that Brighton has played, in the league, both teams have gotten on the score sheet.

This included conceding to the likes of Everton, Sheffield United and Fulham, opening the door for Forest to get on the scoresheet.

With both teams scoring also we are most of the way there to the over 2.5 line being satisfied. Just one more goal needs scoring, as both these sides have seen three or more goals in more than half of their matches, the Seagulls seeing in in 75% of these.

Forest are only minorly worse in this respect, seeing it fall to 50%, yet three of their last four games have seen the over hit.

Expect an entertaining clash with goals at both ends.

Nottingham Forest vs Brighton Tip 1: Over 2.5 Goals & Both Teams to Score @20/21 with bet365

Tricky Trees living up to their name at home

Forest have turned the City Ground into a fortress this year, yet to lose on home soil, something they will want to continue against Brighton especially.

The Seagulls have been shot down on each of their visits to Forest, having lost both of their most recent trips here, one as recently as April 27th this year.

Further to this is the fact Brighton haven't laid claim to three points in six games now, having drawn four and lost two.

A draw could well be on the cards, yet Forest may back themselves to secure a win, nevertheless, both these outcomes are covered with the double chance bet.

Nottingham Forest vs Brighton Tip 2: Double Chance - Nottingham Forest or Draw @4/6 with bet365

Fantastic Ferguson

Evan Ferguson is being touted as one of the newest star strikers in the Premier League, with pace, height and a lethal right foot he has helped Brighton become the force they are right now.

He is averaging 2.0 shots on target per 90 minutes and has started in all of their most recent five league matches, as well as being rested for Ireland, enabling him to be fully fit for this weekend.

With a palace in the starting XI he will prove to be their core outlet up front, and is clearly capable of managing the 1.5+ shots on target required.

Look for the Irishman to reprise his starring role upfront and manage to test the Forest keeper on more than a few occasions.

Nottingham Forest vs Brighton Tip 3: Evan Ferguson 1.5+ Shots on Target @9/4 with bet365