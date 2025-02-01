Our football expert offers his Nottingham Forest vs Brighton predictions and betting tips, ahead of Saturday’s 12:30 Premier League clash (1/2/2025).

Nottingham Forest have punched well above their weight this season but they came back down to earth with a bump last weekend as they were beaten 5-0 by Bournemouth, just their fifth loss in the league.

They return to the City Ground to host Brighton in the lunchtime kick-off, and the Seagulls will also be looking to bounce back after losing 1-0 to Everton last time out.

Nottingham Forest vs Brighton Betting Tips

Both teams to score and over 2.5 goals @ 6/5 with bet365 - Add to Betslip

Joao Pedro to score or assist @ 13/10 with bet365

Ryan Yates to be shown a card @ 9/4 with bet365 - Add to Betslip

Entertaining affair fancied

Nottingham Forest and Brighton have tended to put on entertaining affairs since the Tricky Trees returned to the Premier League in the 2022/23 season.

Three of the last four meetings between the two have seen both teams score and produced three or more goals, a repeat of which is fancied in this clash.

The visitors were shut out by Everton last week but scored nine in their previous three games before that defeat and could take advantage of a Forest backline who have conceded seven times in their last two matches.

Brighton’s style of play can lead to open affairs and with Forest’s primary strength being their abilities on the counter, the hosts could take full advantage.

Both teams have scored in 12 of the Seagulls’ last 15 Premier League games and this looks set to be no different.

Nottingham Forest vs Brighton Tip 1: Both teams to score and over 2.5 goals @ 6/5 with bet365

Pedro could flourish

Joao Pedro has not quite lived up to his performances from last season but he has still been one of the most productive players in the Brighton attack.

The Brazilian has five goals and five assists in 15 Premier League starts in an injury-hit season.

He is fully fit now, however, and is also the Seagulls’ primary penalty taker, so he looks a decent bet to score or provide an assist in this game.

Nottingham Forest vs Brighton 2: Joao Pedro to score or assist @ 13/10 with bet365

Yates may fall foul of arbiter

Ryan Yates often has to do much of the dirty work in the Nottingham Forest midfield and as a result has picked up six yellow cards in 15 Premier League starts this season.

No Tricky Trees player has committed more fouls than his total of 39, or 2.41 per 90 minutes, and against this Brighton side, he is fancied to receive another caution.

Nottingham Forest vs Brighton Tip 3: Ryan Yates to be shown a card @ 9/4 with bet365