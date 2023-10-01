Nottingham Forest vs Brentford Predictions and Betting Tips: 11/2 tip in Premier League Clash

Our football betting expert offers his Nottingham Forest vs Brentford predictions and betting tips for Sunday's Championship clash at Ewood Park.

Nottingham Forest will be looking to continue their good run of form, one that has seen them claim seven points from their first six matches. They now host a Brentford side still reeling from their shock 3-1 defeat at the hands of Everton last weekend.

Nottingham Forest vs Brentford Betting Tips

Nottingham Forest to win and BTTS @ 5/1 with bet365

Taiwo Awoniyi to score anytime @ 7/4 with bet365

Half-time/Full-time - Draw/Nottingham Forest @ 11/2 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Learn more about the bet365 bonus code

Already got a bet365 account? Check out more free bets with the UK's top bookmakers

Find out more about the UK's best betting sites

Forest can deliver on home soil

Nottingham Forest will look to bounce back from a 2-0 defeat to Manchester City when they play host to Brentford in the Premier League on Sunday.

The Reds were unable to put a dent in the Citizens' title defence on the road, but a return to more familiar surroundings should be the perfect tonic.

Steve Cooper's side often perform well in the Premier League at home, and they have lost just twice in the top flight in their last 17 games in front of their own supporters.

While results at home have been positive, Forest have struggled to keep clean sheets. Cooper's men have kept only one clean sheet in 10 Premier League matches at The City Ground, and Brentford have the firepower to trouble them in the final third.

Nottingham Forest vs Brentford Tip 1: Nottingham Forest to win and BTTS @ 5/1 with bet365

Brentford may struggle to contain Awoniyi

Brentford's form has dipped in recent weeks, and they have now lost three games in a row in all competitions. Thomas Frank's troops have lost back-to-back matches against Newcastle and Everton in the league, while they were knocked out of the EFL Cup by Arsenal after a 1-0 defeat on Wednesday.

In the top flight, Brentford are winless in four, and they have only kept one clean sheet this season. The Bees are missing the influence of Ivan Toney in the final third to ease the pressure on their defence, and they will have their work cut out against Taiwo Awoniyi.

The Nigeria international recently scored for his country in the international break, and he has three in six so far this season. Awoniyi's form towards the end of last term helped Forest stay in the top flight, as he scored six goals in four matches to help his team retain their status.

Awoniyi is in the form of his life, so if any Forest player is to score, he should be at the forefront of their attack.

Nottingham Forest vs Brentford Tip 2: Taiwo Awoniyi to score anytime @ 7/4 with bet365

Brentford have to keep it tight

After a dip in form, Brentford will look to give nothing away on Sunday, and securing a point would definitely be considered a success.

They have lost Rico Henry for the season to a knee injury and confidence must be low in the camp.

The Bees have managed to keep things tight in the first half in their last three matches, and have gone in level at the break in all three of those encounters.

Forest, in front of their own fans, are likely to be relentless throughout the 90 minutes, and eventually, the pressure should tell in the second half.

Nottingham Forest vs Brentford Tip 3: Half-time/Full-time - Draw/Nottingham Forest @ 11/2 with bet365