Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal Predictions and Betting Tips: 4/1 Goalscorer in Premier League Clash

Our football betting expert offers his Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal betting tips and predictions ahead of their Premier League clash this Tuesday.

Arsenal return to the ground where their Premier League title dream ended last term with this season’s hopes on the ropes. The Gunners are out of both cup competitions and they’ve fallen five points off the pace in the league, so they need to gain some momentum.

Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal Betting Tips

Both teams to score @ 19/20 with bet365

Chris Wood to score anytime @ 4/1 with bet365

Arsenal to win 2-1 @ 8/1 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Learn more about the bet365 bonus code

Already got a bet365 account? Check out more free bets with the UK's top bookmakers

Find out more about the UK's best betting sites

Defensive concerns for Arsenal

Arsenal sent out a message with their 5-0 win over Crystal Palace last time out, ending a four-game winless stretch.

The Gunners will hope they’re on their way back to the top, but Tuesday pits them against a Forest side who are better equipped to test them.

Nuno Espirito Santo isn’t known for being an attack-minded coach, but his Forest side have seen both teams score in six of their last seven matches.

His three matches at the City Ground have seen 12 goals scored, so expect them to get forward in this clash.

The Gunners have managed just two clean sheets across their last 10 games and they’ve managed only one across their previous 11 away trips.

While the visitors should have little trouble adding to their 42 league goals, Forest should find plenty of joy too.

Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal Tip 1: Both teams to score @ 19/20 with bet365

Wood looking sharp for Nuno

One of the biggest changes Santo has brought to Forest is a bigger role for Chris Wood, who is revelling as the main man in attack.

Wood has scored six times since Santo arrived, while he has five goals and an assist across his last four Premier League outings.

It’s easy to see Wood being the kind of forward who gives the Arsenal defence some issues.

He’s quickly launched himself ahead of the rest of the squad in terms of Expected Goals and he’s getting plenty of chances, so he appeals at 4/1 to score anytime in this clash.

Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal Tip 2: Chris Wood to score anytime @ 4/1 with bet365

Another narrow win for Gunners

Arsenal have an exceptional record against the league’s weakest sides, securing maximum points from their eight clashes with the bottom seven.

Four of those wins have come on the road, but each of those victories have been by just a single goal.

Forest lost 2-1 at the Emirates earlier this season and they’ve been beaten by each of the top three.

Given that the hosts have lost seven of their last 10 league games, Arsenal should be good enough to avenge last season’s crushing loss at the City Ground.

Back them to come away with a 2-1 victory on Tuesday.

Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal Tip 3: Arsenal to win 2-1 @ 8/1 with bet365