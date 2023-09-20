Norwich vs Leicester Predictions and Betting Tips: Foxes ace tipped to net in away win

Our betting expert offers his Norwich vs Leicester predictions and betting tips as the Foxes take on the Canaries at Carrow Road on Wednesday.

Leicester were relegated from the Premier League last season but look on course to make an immediate return to the top flight after a strong start to the Championship season. Their promotion credentials will, however, be tested when they visit an improving Norwich side who are in the playoff positions.

Norwich vs Leicester Betting Tips

Leicester to win

Under 2.5 goals

Kasey McAteer to score at any time

Foxes fancied to prevail in Norfolk

Leicester slipped to a surprise 1-0 defeat to Hull before the international break but they came back fighting last Friday when they thumped Southampton 4-1 at St Mary's.

The Foxes were 1-0 up after one minute thanks to veteran Jamie Vardy before Kasey McAteer doubled their advantage.

Samuel Edozie hit back for Saints but two second-half goals for Leicester meant they sealed a valuable three points.

Leicester were in complete control on the south coast and could have won by an even bigger margin, so they look worth a bet to follow up with a victory over the Canaries.

They have started life back in the second tier with five wins from six matches with only Preston above them in the standings after the weekend action.

It’s also worth noting that the Foxes have won all five of their away games in all competitions this season, winning on the road against Burton and Tranmere in the EFL Cup.

Norwich vs Leicester Tip 1: Leicester to win @ 6/4 with bet365

Tight tussle could be on the cards at Carrow Road

A first pre-season under David Wagner has done Norwich the world of good and they should comfortably improve on their 13th-placed finish in the Championship last season.

The focus recently has been on improving a previously leaky defence and the Canaries have consequently won two of their last three matches by 1-0 scorelines.

The long-term injury sustained by key forward Josh Sargent has resulted in a shift towards a more defensive mindset and their clash with Leicester could therefore be a tight one.

The Foxes can be explosive going forwards, as demonstrated by their performance against Southampton, but they could face more resistance this time around and under 2.5 goals may also be worth consideration in this one.

Norwich vs Leicester Tip 2: Under 2.5 goals @ 6/5 with bet365

Talented winger can make his mark

Veteran Vardy has made a fine start to life back in the Championship, bagging the opener against Saints last Friday, but another player at the opposite end of the age spectrum has impressed for the Foxes recently.

Kasey McAteer spent the first half of this year on loan at AFC Wimbledon, scoring just one goal in his time with the League Two club, but he has hit a decent run of form since returning to his parent club Leicester.

Winger McAteer has already scored three times in four Championship appearances this season and is thriving in a potent attack.

He looks overpriced to notch at any time at Carrow Road as Leicester chase another key win over potential promotion rivals.

Norwich vs Leicester Tip 3: Kasey McAteer to score at any time @ 3/1 with bet365