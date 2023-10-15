Norway vs Spain Predictions and Betting Tips: 13/8 Tip in Euro 2024 Qualifier Clash

Our football betting expert offers his Norway vs Spain predictions and betting tips, as the sides meet in Oslo for their Euro 2024 qualifier.

Group A is heating up in the Euro 2024 Qualifiers, as one would’ve expected Spain and Norway to comfortably secure the two top qualification spots, yet no one saw the Scottish revolution that would occur as they top the group.

This leaves these two sides in desperate need of points to outdo each other and claim second place.

Norway vs Spain Betting Tips

Both Teams to Score @5/6 with bet365

Double Chance - Norway or Draw @10/11 with bet365

Erling Haaland to Score @13/8 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Learn more about the bet365 bonus code

Already got a bet365 account? Check out more free bets with the UK's top bookmakers

Find out more about the UK's best betting sites

This game will prove most crucial to Norway who have been playing catchup to the Spanish for most of the group now, as well as them having a game in hand. Three points could allow them to unseat the Spanish and claim the last qualification spot.

Goals shared between these two

Spain will make the long journey north to Oslo to take on a Norwegian side that boasts some of the hottest young talent in Europe right now and one that will want to give them a tough time.

Norway will fancy themselves to get on the score sheet especially considering Spain’s away form of late on that has seen them concede one to a lowly Georgia aside as well as two against Scotland.

Two of the previous three group games between these two sides have also seen both teams score, with those two matches not having the magnanimous Erling Haaland in the side.

One could see him comfortably getting them off the mark, and Spain should be able to get at least one against this side.

Norway vs Spain Tip 1: Both Teams to Score @5/6 with bet365

Never count out Norway

The Norwegians have undergone a sort of resurgence of late aided massively by the emergence of Erling Haaland and Martin Ødegaard as internally renowned talents.

These could aid them on their way to dismantling or at the very least holding the might of Spain, to ensure they get something out of the match.

The Spanish have struggled when facing good talented sides away from home, recently drawing 0-0 with Croatia and then facing a disappointing 2-0 loss at the hands of the Scottish.

The frigid climates of these two countries may also play a part, and let's just say Norway isn’t going to be exactly warm. This came to bite them on their last trip to Norway, one that resulted in a 1-1 draw, and this was against a fledgling Norwegian side.

Norway are on a run of claiming three victories in a row on home soil and will want to make this four from four when they welcome the Spanish.

Norway vs Spain Tip 2: Double Chance - Norway or Draw @10/11 with bet365

Haaland Happy to be Home

Erling Haaland recently made his return to the Norwegian squad, after a short absence and has an almost immediate impact, netting four goals in the three matches he has played for them so far.

This is not to mention his league form, which has seen him bag eight in eight, at an average of one a game. Many of these have come against players presently within this Spanish squad.

All four of his goals for his nation have been scored on home soil and one would fancy him to aid his side to what could prove to be a historic victory in the annals of Norwegian football.

Norway vs Spain Tip 3: Erling Haaland to Score @13/8 with bet365