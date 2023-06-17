Our expert offers up his Norway vs Scotland betting tips and predictions ahead of their Euro 2024 qualifier clash this afternoon..

Euro 2024 qualifying continues on Saturday as Norway welcome Group A leaders Scotland to Ullevall Stadion in Oslo.

Norway have struggled in their opening two games, picking up just one point courtesy of a draw with Georgia.

In contrast, Scotland are flying after back-to-back wins with successive clean sheets, although both of those wins have come on home soil.

There's still a long road ahead in the qualification process but Norway will know the importance of getting a first win on the board sooner rather than later.

Norway vs Scotland Betting Tips

Norway to win @ 19/20 with bet365

Under 1.5 goals @ 2/1 with bet365

Alexander Sorloth to score anytime @ 12/5 with bet365

Home comfort key for Norway

Norway will be relishing the chance to step out in Oslo for the first time during this qualifying campaign.

Stale Solbakken's men were handed arguably their toughest fixture in the group to kick things off when they travelled to Spain in March, losing 3-0, while they were held to a disappointing 1-1 draw by Georgia.

However, they tend to do their best work in Oslo and have lost just one of their last 10 when hosting.

That should fill Norway with confidence, especially considering Scotland don't travel too well.

Scotland's first two fixtures, a 3-0 win over Cyprus and a 2-0 victory against Spain, have come at Hampden Park.

They've only won one of their last five away from home and there's value in getting behind Norway.

Norway vs Scotland bet 1: Norway to win @ 19/20 with bet365

Tight contest on the cards

Norway boast one of the best strikers in world footbal in Erling Haaland, but the Manchester City star isn't guaranteed to start on Saturday.

Just a week on from completing an historic Treble with City, Haaland has spent a fair bit of time celebrating and Solbakken could be tempted to keep him back in reserve.

Even if he does start, there's no guarantee that his involvement will deliver goals and Norway's recent record in front of goal is far from impressive.

They've failed to score more than once in each of their last three outings.

Scotland have also shown up well from a defensive point of view, conceding just two goals in their last six.

Norway vs Scotland bet 2: Under 1.5 goals @ 2/1 with bet365

Sorloth primed to strike

As mentioned, there is no certainty that Haaland will start on Saturday and that offers Real Sociedad hitman Alexander Sorloth the opportunity to be Norway's hero.

Even if Solbakken does opt to deploy Haaland from the outset, he has found a way to squeeze both attackers into his starting XI in the past.

Sorloth enjoyed a strong end to the 2022-23 season with Sociedad, scoring two goals in his last four appearances to take his La Liga tally to 12.

He's also been in fine form for his national side with two goals in his last three appearances and he has registered five times across Norway's last six Euro qualifying games.

Norway vs Scotland Bet 3:

Alexander Sorloth to score anytime @ 12/5 with bet365