Northern Ireland vs San Marino Predictions and Betting Tips: 11/4 Tip in Euro 2024 Qualifier

Our football betting expert offers up his Northern Ireland vs San Marino predictions and betting tips ahead of their Euro 2024 qualifying contest.

Northern Ireland’s hopes of qualifying for Euro 2024 are effectively over after only one win from their six qualifiers, but that doesn’t tell the full story of their qualifying campaign and they should fancy their chances against minnows San Marino at Windsor Park.

Northern Ireland vs San Marino Betting Tips

Over 4.5 goals @ 5/6 with bet365

Dion Charles to score first @ 11/4 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Learn more about the bet365 bonus code

Already got a bet365 account? Check out more free bets with the UK's top bookmakers

Find out more about the UK's best betting sites

Goals Galore

Northern Ireland have won just one of their six Euro 2024 qualifiers and a place in Germany next summer is almost out of reach.

The Green and White Army have scored only four goals in Group H, but four of their six games have been against Denmark, Slovenia, Finland and Kazakhstan, and San Marino are nowhere near the level of that quartet.

Michael O'Neill’s men have been far more competitive than their points tally suggests and they are unfortunate not to have a better record.

Northern Ireland have a goal difference of minus four, which considering they have lost five of six matches isn't too bad, with four of their five defeats coming by a single-goal margin.

A game against a San Marino side who have shipped 21 goals in six Euro 2024 qualifiers looks a good opportunity for Northern Ireland to claim three points and create a feelgood factor around Windsor Park.

O'Neill led Northern Ireland to Euro 2016, and although he is unlikely to repeat that feat in 2024, his side could put on a show in Belfast. Backing over 4.5 goals looks the way to go.

Northern Ireland vs San Marino Tip 1: Over 4.5 goals @ 5/6 with bet365

Charles charging about

Dion Charles has been in excellent goalscoring form for Bolton this season and the forward looks decent value to open the scoring in Belfast on Saturday.

You would usually expect the international stage to be a step up in class from League One level, but a home tie with San Marino is arguably the opposite.

Charles has scored eight goals in 14 appearances for Bolton this season and he found the net twice for Northern Ireland in the reverse fixture against San Marino in March.

Northern Ireland are likely to have all the play at Windsor Park and Charles is likely to be on the end of the best opportunities.

Northern Ireland vs San Marino Tip 2: Dion Charles to score first @ 11/4 with bet365