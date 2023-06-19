Our expert offers up his Northern Ireland vs Kazakhstan betting tips and predictions ahead of their Euro 2024 qualifying clash this evening..

Kazakhstan have been a surprise package in Group H and will be looking to make it three wins on the bounce when they head to Belfast to face Northern Ireland.

Michael O’Neill’s side are in contrasting form as they head into this encounter at Windsor Park following 1-0 defeats against Finland and Denmark.

Northern Ireland vs Kazakhstan Bettings Tips

Kazakhstan or draw double chance @ 11/8 with bet365

Both teams to score @ 11/10 with bet365

Askhat Tagybergen to score anytime @ 15/2 with bet365

Kazakhstan can head home with something to show

The Kazakhstan national side has enjoyed an upturn in fortunes of late and their 3-2 comeback win over Denmark earlier this year was a historic result.

Trailing the Danes 2-0 going into the 73rd minute, Kazakhstan produced a remarkable turnaround to claim a valuable three points at Astana Arena.

Kazakhstan backed up that win with a 3-0 victory on the road at San Marino last time out and they find themselves level on six points with Denmark, Finland and Slovenia at the top of Group H.

As for Northern Ireland, they might still be wondering what might have been after a VAR decision saw their late equaliser ruled out against Denmark last time out.

A Callum Marshall goal had sent the travelling support into raptures in Copenhagen but the celebrations were short-lived as VAR adjudged Jonny Evans to have been offside in the build-up.

It was another setback for Northern Ireland who next face a Kazakhstan side whose confidence is on the rise.

The visitors can build on the back-to-back wins over Denmark and San Marino and are good value in the double chance market to leave from Belfast with something to show for their efforts.

Norther Ireland vs Kazakhstan Bet 1: Kazakhstan or draw double chance @ 11/8 with bet365

Both teams to have their moments

With both defences having their shortcomings, it would be little surprise to see both teams get on the scoresheet in this first meeting between the two nations.

Northern Ireland have kept just one clean sheet in their last seven outings and that was against toothless San Marino.

Kazakhstan have recorded just one shutout in their last nine matches, which was also against San Marino.

With these defences subject to blunders, both teams to score looks to be the way to go.

Norther Ireland vs Kazakhstan Bet 2: Both teams to score @ 11/10 with bet365

Tagybergen a man in form

Having scored in Khazakhstan’s last two games, Askhat Tagybergen is an experienced midfielder who has an eye for goal at present.

Tagybergen bagged the equaliser in the win against Denmark, before scoring from the penalty spot in the 3-0 victory over San Marino last time out.

Considering his recent goalscoring form, Tagybergen is worth considering in the anytime goalscorer market for this clash at Windsor Park.

Norther Ireland vs Kazakhstan Bet 3: Askhat Tagybergen to score anytime @ 15/2 with bet365