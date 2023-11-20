Northern Ireland vs Denmark Predictions and Betting tips: 10/3 Tip for Euro 2024 qualifying clash

Our football betting expert offers his Northern Ireland vs Denmark betting tips and predictions ahead of their huge Euro 2024 qualifying clash.

Already-eliminated Northern Ireland host Denmark for the final Euro 2024 qualifier for both of these sides. The Danes have cemented top spot in Group H but will be looking to end their qualification campaign on a high as they look to build momentum going into the finals in Germany next summer.

Northern Ireland vs Denmark Betting Tips

Denmark to win to nil @ 11/8 with bet365

Jonas Wind to score @ 6/4 with bet365

Joachim Andersen to have a shot on target @ 10/3 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Learn more about the bet365 bonus code

Already got a bet365 account? Check out more free bets with the UK's top bookmakers

Find out more about the UK's best betting sites

Danes too great for Green and White Army

Northern Ireland have endured a miserable Euro 2024 qualifying campaign, having picked up points only against the world’s lowest-ranked team San Marino, and they will be happy to see the back of it, but the Green and White Army look set to finish their journey with a familiar result, a loss to nil.

Denmark usurped Slovenia to take top spot in Group H with a 2-1 win in their last match and look set to follow that up with a comfortable victory in Belfast against the side they beat 1-0 in the reverse fixture.

The Danes have won six of their last seven fixtures, with three of those victories coming to nil, and they should be strong enough to keep a clean sheet against a Northern Ireland side who have failed to score in six of their last eight matches.

The hosts' only goals in their last four home matches came against San Marino in a 3-0 win and it looks set to be another night with little to celebrate for Northern Irish fans.

Northern Ireland vs Denmark Tip 1: Denmark to win to nil @ 11/8 with bet365

Joy for Jonas at Windsor Park

Wolfsburg striker Jonas Wind has been in fantastic form in the Bundesliga this term, netting eight times in just 11 games, and the Dane looks set to have a positive impact in Belfast.

The forward scored in the last meeting between these sides despite playing in a more withdrawn role behind Rasmus Hojlund but, with the Manchester United youngster ruled out, Wind will get the chance to lead the line.

He notched two shots on target in his side's 2-1 win over Slovenia when only two brilliant saves from one of the world’s best goalkeepers Jan Oblak prevented the Wolfsburg marksman from opening the scoring in that match.

Wind looked lively throughout the game on Friday, suggesting the in-form Dane may make a mark on the scoresheet in Belfast.

Northern Ireland vs Denmark Tip 2: Jonas Wind to score @ 6/4 with bet365

Eagle set to soar in Belfast

Crystal Palace defender Joachim Andersen has proved his attacking prowess in the Premier League this term, netting twice already for the Eagles in just 12 games, despite his position and his place in one of the lowest-scoring sides in the division.

The Dane is a big threat aerially and could get chances against a weak and deflated Northern Ireland, just as he did when notching a shot on target in the last meeting between the nations.

Denmark were awarded 10 corners in that fixture and they could get a similar amount on Monday, suggesting Andersen could see plenty of opportunities to test Bailey Peacock-Farrell at Windsor Park.

Northern Ireland vs Denmark Tip 3: Joachim Andersen to have a shot on target @ 10/3 with bet365