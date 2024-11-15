Our expert offers his Northern Ireland vs Belarus predictions and betting tips for their Nations League clash today (15/11/2024).

Northern Ireland head into today’s game knowing a win will put them within touching distance to League B, with our expert confident they’ve got what it takes to do so.

Northern Ireland vs Belarus Betting Tips

Under 2.5 Goals & BTTS No @ 4/5 with bet365

Northern Ireland to win to nil @ 10/11 with bet365

Conor Bradley Over 1.5 Shots @ 4/6 with bet365

Close Clash in Belfast

Northern Ireland’s games rarely see goals, with their 5-0 win last time out against Bulgaria a big outlier.

They’ve seen under 2.5 goals in seven of their last nine games, with both teams scoring in just two of these last nine.

That means this bet would’ve landed in six out of their last nine games in all competitions, with Belarus boasting a similar record.

They’ve seen both teams score in just one of their last 10 games, with three or more goals being scored in just two of these games.

The sides played out a 0-0 draw when they last met last month, and we’re siding for a similar result when they meet today.

Northern Ireland vs Belarus Bet 1: Under 2.5 Goals & BTTS - No @ 10/11 with bet365

Norn Ireland Near Promotion

The home side have been in good form of late, winning five and drawing two of their last nine games.

They’ve won all of their last four home games to nil, with this including an impressive 2-0 win over Denmark.

They’ve kept five clean sheets in their last seven games, winning four of these.

Belarus very rarely score goals having found the net in just two of their last eight games, winning just one of these.

Northern Ireland vs Belarus Bet 2: Northern Ireland to win to nil @ 10/11 with bet365

Bradley Bounding Forward

Conor Bradley has been one of the standout players for Northern Ireland this Nations League campaign, with the fullback always eager to get forward and support the attack.

He’s managed two or more shots in three of his last four games for his country, including three against Belarus when they met a month ago.

Bradley has averaged exactly two shots-a-game for his country over the past few months, with Belarus being prone to conceding shots.

They’ve allowed 53 over their last four games at over 12-a-game, something Bradley will be exploiting when they meet later tonight.

Northern Ireland vs Belarus Bet 3: Conor Bradley Over 1.5 Shots @ 4/6 with bet365