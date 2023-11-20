North Macedonia vs England Predictions and Betting Tips: 6/1 Goalscorer in Euro 2024 Qualifier

Our football betting expert offers his North Macedonia vs England predictions and betting tips ahead of their Euro 2024 qualifying clash this Monday.

England have already secured their spot at Euro 2024 but will ensure they go into pot one of the draw if they avoid defeat on Monday.

North Macedonia vs England Betting Tips

North Macedonia or draw double chance @ 7/2 with bet365

Under 2.5 goals @ 7/5 with bet365

Elif Elmas to score anytime @ 6/1 with bet365

Three Lions could come unstuck in Skopje

England have barely put a foot wrong in Euro 2024 qualifying, having won six of their seven matches and scored 21 goals in the process.

They are already guaranteed top spot in Group C and need only a point to secure their position in pot one of next month's draw.

That said, Gareth Southgate's side are plagued by injuries with James Maddison and Jude Bellingham unavailable through the middle, while Marcus Rashford came off injured against Malta last time out and Kieran Trippier has withdrawn from the squad due to personal reasons.

That could leave England vulnerable and they were not exactly barnstorming against Malta last time out.

The Three Lions won 2-0 on Friday but it was a sluggish performance as they struggled to build on an eighth-minute own goal from Enrico Pepe.

Harry Kane eventually doubled England's advantage in the 75th minute but the performance left plenty to be desired as England managed only three shots on target.

North Macedonia, meanwhile, can be a tough nut to crack on their own patch, where they pushed Ukraine close in a 3-2 defeat and held Italy to a 1-1 draw, so back them to avoid defeat at a generous price.

North Macedonia vs England Tip 1: North Macedonia or draw double chance @ 7/2 with bet365

Do not expect a goalfest in England's final qualifier

Thinking along similar lines as the previous selection, under 2.5 goals could also be one way to play it in Skopje.

England looked seriously short of creativity against Malta last time out and they do not have massive incentive to attack in this fixture.

Players may be reluctant to overcommit with a busy festive schedule on the horizon for their respective clubs and this could be a pretty stale encounter.

North Macedonia will look to disrupt England's flow as much as possible and it is worth noting that three of their last five matches have featured fewer than three goals.

North Macedonia vs England Tip 2: Under 2.5 goals @ 7/5 with bet365

Elmas is a livewire for North Macedonia

In North Macedonia's 5-2 defeat to Italy on Friday Jani Atanasov impressed with a brace from off the bench and the midfielder is likely to be promoted to the starting line-up this time around.

That said, the home side's greatest attacking threat arguably comes from Napoli ace Elif Elmas.

Quick down the flank, Elmas is his side's leading goalscorer in Euro 2024 qualifying with three goals and he will be eager to take it to an England defence light on numbers.

Back him to score at any time in Skopje.

North Macedonia vs England Tip 3: Elif Elmas to score anytime @ 6/1 with bet365