Nigeria vs South Africa Predictions and Betting Tips: 7/5 goalscorer fancied for AFCON clash

Our football betting expert offers his Nigeria vs South Africa predictions and betting tips ahead of their AFCON semi-final on Wednesday.

South Africa goalkeeper Rowen Williams produced some shootout heroics to send his team to this Africa Cup of Nations semi-final against Nigeria, where the stopper will need to be at his best to keep out a dominant Super Eagles side.

They got the better of Angola in the last eight and are aiming for a first AFCON final since they won the competition in 2013.

Nigeria vs South Africa Betting Tips

Nigeria win to nil @ 11/10 with bet365

Victor Osimhen to score at any time @ 7/5 with bet365

Mothobi Mvala to be shown a card @ 12/5 with bet365

Super Eagles too strong

Nigeria’s attacking talents attracted attention before this tournament began but their defence has been the biggest reason that they have been successful.

The Super Eagles have only conceded once at the tournament, in their 1-1 opener against Equatorial Guinea, keeping four subsequent clean sheets.

They have won three of their last four by a scoreline of 1-0, edging past their opponents thanks in part to some poor finishing from their usually reliable forwards.

Jose Peseiro’s men take on a South Africa that have struggled to find the net at times, blanking in three of their five matches at the tournament.

Their solid defence has been crucial to knocking out Morocco and Cape Verde in the knockout stages, and they have also kept four clean sheets in a row.

However, Nigeria’s superior firepower may be the difference between these two teams and the Super Eagles can edge another close affair.

Nigeria vs South Africa Tip 1: Nigeria win to nil @ 11/10 with bet365

Osimhen to take a chance

Victor Osimhen is Nigeria’s star man but he has been unusually wasteful at this tournament, netting just one of his 19 shots.

A player of his quality, who scored 26 goals in Serie A last season, is unlikely to continue that struggle for too long so side with him to find the scoresheet here.

Nigeria vs South Africa Tip 2: Victor Osimhen to score at any time @ 7/5 with bet365

Mvala could fall foul of the referee

A key part of South Africa’s success at this tournament has been their solid back five, all of whom play their club football for Mamelodi Sundowns.

Central defender Mothobi Mvala is a key part of that unit but has already been booked twice at this tournament and up against Nigeria’s dynamic forward line, could come unstuck.

Take Mvala to be shown another card..

Nigeria v South Africa Tip 3: Mothobi Mvala to be shown a card @ 12/5 with bet365