Check out our football expert’s Nice vs Rangers predictions and betting tips, prior to Thursday’s 20:00 Europa League clash (28/11/2024).

Rangers will be aiming to maintain their push for a top-eight place when they go to Nice (20:00), who are yet to win in this season’s competition.

Nice vs Rangers Betting Tips

Draw @ 11/4 with bet365 - Add to Betslip

Mohamed-Ali Cho to score anytime @ 3/1 with bet365 - Add to Betslip

Nedim Bajrami over 0.5 shots on target @ 5/4 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Gers can claim another valuable point

Rangers’ domestic campaign may not be going to plan as Philippe Clement’s side have now slipped 11 points behind leaders Celtic in the Scottish Premiership but their form in Europe has been better.

Good wins over Malmo and FCSB, plus a creditable draw at Olympiakos, has left the Ibrox outfit in 10th place in the 36-strong table on seven points.

Clement remains under plenty of pressure due to Rangers’ Premiership troubles but his side head to Nice knowing they remain in contention for a top-eight spot in the Europa League, which would guarantee them a place in the knockout stage.

Taking on a Nice side that is unbeaten at home in all competitions this season is another huge test for the Scottish giants, but if they can display the same resolve they showed against Olympiakos then they can secure another vital draw.

Nice are on a five-game unbeaten streak which has helped them move up to fifth in Ligue 1, but in the Europa League, Franck Haise's team have struggled.

Defeats at Lazio and Ferencvaros, alongside home draws with Real Sociedad and Twente, has left them down in 31st place, seven points off the top eight, and they are in real danger of missing out on the knockout stage.

Nice vs Rangers Tip 1: Draw @ 11/4 with bet365

Take a chance on Cho

Mohamed-Ali Cho has been deployed either down the right wing or as a central striker for Nice this season and he has been a goal threat at times, scoring twice in Ligue 1 and once in the Europa League.

His late goal rescued a point in the 2-2 home draw with Twente on Matchday Four and he could be set to add to his tally against Rangers.

Even though he didn’t score, Cho was lively in Sunday’s 2-1 win over Strasbourg, attempting two shots, one of which was on target.

Nice vs Rangers Tip 2: Mohamed-Ali Cho to score anytime @ 3/1 with bet365

Bajrami one of Gers’ bright sparks

Nedim Bajrami will be tasked with helping Rangers mount swift counter-attacks at the Allianz Riviera and the Albania international looks a good option in the shots-on-target market.

The 25-year-old, who scored the early opener at Malmo on Matchday One, has had at least one shot on target in his last six appearances for the Gers and he can maintain that form on Thursday.

Nice vs Rangers Tip 3: Nedim Bajrami over 0.5 shots on target @ 5/4 with bet365.