Our expert offers the latest next Man United manager odds following Ten Hag's sacking, with Ruben Amorim the favourite to take over at Old Trafford.

Erik Ten Hag was sacked after Manchester United faced their fourth defeat of the season at the hands of West Ham over the weekend, with his sacking being announced early on Monday morning, with United already seemingly having his replacement lined up in the form of Sporting manager Ruben Amorim if the odds are anything to go off.

Next Man Utd Manager Odds

Manager Odds Ruben Amorim 1/6 Gareth Southgate 6/1 Ruud van Nistelrooy 10/1 Xavi 14/1 Thomas Frank 18/1 All Others 22/1 or Greater

Ruben Amorim 1/6

Ruben Amorim has been making quite a name for himself in Portugal, with two league titles and three league cups to his name already, success is something he is not short on.

However, for all this silverware, he has a distinct lack of supposed top-flight managerial experience, having only ever managed and indeed played outside the top five European leagues.

He has been touted for many managerial positions in the EFL, but always seems to choose to remain in his homeland, yet, the call of Man Utd may prove too great to ignore.

Compared to other managers on this list, in terms of success, he outranks most, but experience in England or even Europe is lacking and this may be a hang-up for the United board.

Gareth Southgate 6/1

The man most famous for nearly bringing football home on three separate occasions is unlikely to have been thought to be pulled back into action so soon, but the Red Devils may come calling.

This would be his highest-profile domestic posting, having only managed Middlesbrough before this, but he proved his quality on the international stage, and this could count for a lot.

The shift from international to domestic football may prove monumental for the Englishman, having been in the England set up for more than a decade now.

Of course, there was also considerable media scrutiny around his final outing with the Three Lions. But he has proven an ability to manage some of the best players in the world, something United are in desperate need of.

Southgate would be a big swing for the Red Devils, but something needs to change at the club, and he is unlikely to turn them down.

Ruud Van Nistelrooy 10/1

The bookies appear to be adhering to the idea that whoever is in control in the interim will remain in place, but football is hardly so logical. While the legendary United striker currently controls the side, who's to say more defeats won’t see another Dutchman leave the role?

Van Nisetlrooy has also had a meagre managerial career to this point, so far only helming PSV. Despite success, he left his post, citing a lack of support.

This perhaps speaks to his quality as a manager, as securing such a high-profile post as his first domestic outing.

But it may also give an idea of his divisive nature with boards and fans alike, something that United simply may be unable to cope with at this point.

A run of results may turn everyone to his side, but at present, his lack of experience and recent postings do not paint the prettiest picture of the Dutchmen, and legend status is unlikely to buy him all that much time.

Xavi Hernandez 14/1

Perhaps better known as Xavi, the ex-Barcelona midfielder and manager may be being considered for the role, but only perhaps due to the availability of other top-class managers being sparse.

His time at Barca wasn’t exactly marked with success, as he left after three years, with a La Liga and Supercopa Espana under his belt, far ess than what the Catalans were expecting.

The Spaniard has never entertained thoughts of coming to England, certainly not as a player, and this may be another barrier.

However, the lack of managers with experience managing a top-tier club is prevalent, and Xavi is one of the few kicking about without a post at present.

Thomas Frank 18/1

The Danish man who took Brentford to Premier League success has been touted for many other roles in the Premier League of late, but would he truly leave the hive he built for the Bees?

Frank has recently also said, he currently believes he is managing one of the best clubs in the world, and that managing a big team would probably not make his life better. Perhaps an indication of how comfortable he is in southwest London.

Of course, he may not have been thinking about United when stating this, the draw of the Red Devils being considerable.

Should others fall to the wayside Frank may move higher up the running, but his recent statements were clear and may hurt his chances.