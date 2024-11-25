Next Leicester Manager Odds: Potter and Moyes Leading the Way

Our expert offers the latest next Leicester manager odds, with Moyes and Potter the favourites after Steve Cooper's sacking.

Leicester may presently sit above the relegation zone but this seemingly wasn’t enough for the board, who dismissed Steve Cooper after four games without a win. Cooper was the second manager of this season to fall, and his replacement looks close at hand.

Next Leicester Manager Odds

Manager Odds Graham Potter 7/4 David Moyes 7/4 Ruud Van Nistelrooy 3/1 Mark Robins 14/1 Carlos Corberan 20/1 All Others 25/1 or Greater

All odds are courtesy of BetVictor, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Claim your BetVictor welcome offer

Check out our guide to the UK’s best welcome offers to claim free football bets

Learn about the UK’s best bookmakers with our guide to the best betting sites around

Graham Potter @7/4

Graham Potter is a name seemingly being bandied around any time a side sacks their manager. Yet, clubs must know something the bookies don’t as he has been out of a job for well over a year now, as few are willing to take a risk on the Englishman.

His dismissal from Stamford Bridge was deserved, but being at loggerheads with the owner Todd Bohely will have hardly helped his case.

The journeyman manager has hardly had a whiff of a job since this, as even lower-league sides seem happy to gloss over him in favour of others.

He has a proven ability to manage in the top flight, and secure results, as he did so expertly at Brighton, but the memory of his time at Chelsea lives long and may continue to put many off his appointment.

David Moyes @7/4

David Moyes had been a manager in the top flight for more than 20 years now, but his less-than-impressive outing with West Ham saw him leave by mutual decision.

The Scotsman has proven ability with the supposed lesser sides of the league as well, taking not only the Hammers to European victory but also managing Everton to numerous successful seasons back in the day.

Moyes has seemingly been waiting for the right appointment to make his return to the EFL, and he has remained a free agent for the last few months.

If the Foxes were truly worried about relegation, as they must have been to sack Cooper, Moyes could be the man to help stave this off.

Ruud Van Nistelrooy @3/1

It has been a whirlwind month for van Nistelrooy, as the legendary Dutch striker took the interim helm of Manchester United, going unbeaten, before being summarily dismissed by the club.

Ruben Amorim’s appointment saw him remove Ruud from the staff, as he now sits without a job. Of course, it could well work out for the Dutchman who may now be in line for a permanent role, this time the Foxes.

Unfortunately, bar some success at United, his previous managerial roles haven’t gone to plan either, as his time in the Eredivisie, with PSV, saw him leave mid-term after a falling out with the board.

The speed of Coopers' sacking implies a ruthless board, one that Van Nistelrooy may struggle with, but he is the only one with Premier League experience this term, making him possibly their best option.

Mark Robins @14/1

Another man who has faced turmoil this month has been Mark Robins, who after storied success with Coventry, saw a dip this season, one that proved his undoing.

The step up from Championship to Premier League is no small feat however, and one that Robins may not be all too prepared for having never gone above the second division.

Robins is mainly in the running courtesy of not currently having a job, but it seems unlikely the Foxes would opt for such an inexperienced, no doubt forcing his odds so high.

Carlos Corberan @20/1

Another long shot in the running appears to be Carlos Corberan, currently in place at West Brom, but he could be eyeing a return to the big time, this time in the hot seat.

Top-flight experience comes to the Spaniard, courtesy of time spent with Marco Bisela at Leeds, but since this, he has not returned, spending time in Greece and the Championship.

Corberan sits in a similar position to that of Robins, with little experience as the main man in a Premier League set-up.

It is also worth noting that West Brom are performing admirably in the second division, looking like a playoff pusher, and Corberan may not be willing to leave them in the lurch, with so much potential.

This, and his lack of time in the top flight factors not only into the Foxes' decision but also the odds.