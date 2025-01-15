Our football expert offers his Newcastle vs Wolves predictions and betting tips for Wednesday's 19:30 Premier League clash (15/1/2025).

Newcastle are seeking a ninth straight win but won't take lightly a Wolves side who are under new management, Vitor Pereira, and scrapping for their Premier League lives, sitting 16th.

Newcastle vs Wolves Betting Tips

Newcastle & Under 3.5 Goals @ 8/5 with bet365 - Add to Betslip

Anthony Gordon to score at anytime @ 7/5 with bet365 - Add to Betslip

Rayan Ait-Nouri Over 0.5 Shots on Target @ 7/2 with bet365

Wolves can make Magpies work for nine in a row

The Newcastle winning machine shows no sign of a short circuit and struggling Wolves will do well to halt Eddie Howe's men at St James' Park.

The Magpies made it eight wins in a row when they came from behind to beat League Two side Bromley 3-1 in the FA Cup third round on Sunday.

They are a seriously short price to make it nine against Wolves, despite the fact that the Black Country giants have shown signs of improvement under new boss Vitor Pereira.

Wanderers went into this midweek round of fixtures out of the bottom three on goal difference alone and still boast the worst defensive record in the top flight, with 45 goals shipped in 20 matches.

However, under Pereira they have kept two clean sheets in four league outings, so the Portuguese looks to have addressed the defensive flaws that Gary O'Neil could not.

Newcastle have so many attacking options that they are expected to deliver the victory - but a more obdurate Wolves can make them work for the points.

Newcastle vs Wolves Tip 1: Newcastle & Under 3.5 Goals @ 8/5 with bet365

Gordon the bet to find the visitors' net

There is doubt over the fitness of red-hot Newcastle striker Alexander Isak, while Harvey Barnes is definitely out, but the Toon have no shortage of options in attack.

Anthony Gordon has become central to United as an attacking threat this season, not just creating opportunities for teammates from out wide but also weighing in with seven goals.

The England international has scored in each of his last three appearances and can find the net again against the leakiest rearguard in the top division.

Newcastle vs Wolves Tip 2: Anthony Gordon to score at anytime @ 7/5 with bet365

Algerian ace can wing in for a profit

Rayan Ait-Nouri fired off a couple of shots for Wolves in Saturday's 2-1 win at Bristol City in the FA Cup third round, with one going in and the other forcing a save from Robins keeper Max O'Leary.

The Algerian was a key figure as left wing-back under Gary O'Neil and still occupies that role for Vitor Pereira.

He's a competent defender but a genuine attacking threat and even away at St James' Park he should get a chance to try his luck.

Ait-Nouri averages almost a shot per game, has scored four goals this term and is a decent price at 7/2 to get at least one on target.

Newcastle vs Wolves Tip 3: Rayan Ait Nourri Over 0.5 Shots on Target @ 7/2 with bet365