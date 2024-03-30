Newcastle vs West Ham Predictions and Betting Tips: Magpies to get back on track in entertaining affair

Our football betting expert offers his Newcastle vs West Ham predictions and betting tips for their Premier League clash at St James' Park on Saturday

The Magpies were knocked out of the FA Cup prior to the international break, while West Ham drew at home to Aston Villa to extend their unbeaten run in all competitions to three matches.

Newcastle vs West Ham Betting Tips

Newcastle to win and both teams to score @ 21/10 with bet365

Anthony Gordon to score anytime @ 13/8 with bet365

Vladimir Coufal & Jamaal Lascelles to be booked @ 14/1 with bet365

Howe's 'Entertainers' to put on a show

While Newcastle haven't matched last season’s exploits, they have impressed in attack and their tally of 59 Premier League goals is bettered only by the top four in the division.

Howe's troops have netted at least twice in five of their last six home matches in all competitions, while 34 of their total goals have come at St James' Park.

It is at the back where they are struggling and the recent injury to defender Sven Botman, who is set to be sidelined for six to nine months, has further exacerbated the problem.

The Magpies have kept just one clean sheet from their last 11 top-flight assignments and have conceded 12 times across their last five home fixtures.

This should provide West Ham with enough confidence that they can get on the scoresheet, something they have done eight times during their last three outings in all competitions.

But the Hammers have struggled on the road, losing at Freiburg, Nottingham Forest, Manchester United, Bristol City, Liverpool and Fulham across their last nine away games, and another defeat could be heading their way against a Newcastle side that have lost just three times at home in the league.

Newcastle vs West Ham Tip 1: Newcastle to win and both teams to score @ 21/10 with bet365

England forward to keep the momentum going

Anthony Gordon will be brimming with confidence upon his return to Tyneside, after he was handed his England debut in the 1-0 friendly defeat to Brazil.

While the result was disappointing, the Newcastle flyer put in a decent performance and he will be eager to earn a spot in Gareth Southgate's Euro 2024 squad.

Gordon has scored three goals in his last six appearances for the Magpies and he will be relishing the chance to take on a West Ham side who haven't kept a clean sheet on Tyneside since 2018.

Newcastle vs West Ham Tip 2: Anthony Gordon to score anytime @ 13/8 with bet365

Duo set for the book

With Botman out injured, club captain Jamaal Lascelles will be back in Newcastle's starting XI and he has proven to be a card magnet.

The 30-year-old has been booked in his last two appearances, and it would be no surprise to see him fall foul of the official again.

Joining Lascelles in the book could be West Ham right-back Vladimir Coufal, who has received six yellows and one red in the league this season.

With the likes of Gordon, Alexander Isak and Miguel Almiron running at him, the 31-year-old may be lured into a rash challenge.

Newcastle vs West Ham Tip 3: Vladimir Coufal & Jamaal Lascelles to be booked @ 14/1 with bet365