Our football expert offers his Newcastle vs West Ham predictions and betting tips for Monday's 20:00 Premier League clash (25/11/2024).

Newcastle bid to resume their climb up the Premier League table on Monday night when they host West Ham having won their last two league games before the international break.

The Hammers have struggled on the road this season but manager Julen Lopetegui needs points wherever he can find them amid reports that his position is under threat.

Newcastle vs West Ham Predictions and Betting Tips

Magpies can pick up where they left off

The first Premier League weekend after the international break comes to what could be an entertaining conclusion as Newcastle take on West Ham at St James' Park.

The Magpies were unlikely to be happy with the timing of the pause in league action as they had really hit their stride with back-to-back league wins over Arsenal and Nottingham Forest.

Eddie Howe's side experienced a tough time at the end of September and through most of last month when their only win in six games was against League Two AFC Wimbledon in the EFL Cup, but they then found their rhythm with three successive victories.

The Magpies have seen off Southampton, Tottenham and Arsenal at home in the league and drew 1-1 with Manchester City, with Brighton being their only visitors to take three points.

Julen Lopetegui would be in a more comfortable position if his team had been more successful on their travels as they have sustained some wide-margin losses including a 4-1 defeat at Tottenham and a 3-0 reverse at Nottingham Forest.

A dull 0-0 home draw with Everton added to the pressure on the Spanish manager and his side could struggle to take anything from this match.

The visitors can be fancied to get on the scoresheet, though, in a fixture that has produced plenty of goals in recent years.

Last season's league meetings between the two saw 11 scored as Newcastle won 4-3 at home while the teams drew 2-2 in London, and both teams have scored in their last seven encounters.

West Ham have found the net in 10 of their 13 matches this season while Newcastle have been kept out in only two of their 14 fixtures.

Isak remains in red-hot scoring form

Newcastle striker Alexander Isak has scored in four successive appearances for his club, finding the net against Chelsea in both the league and EFL Cup fixtures before breaching the defences of Arsenal and Nottingham Forest.

The Toon Army will have been pleased to see he remained sharp in his appearances for Sweden, with a goal and an assist in their 2-1 win over Slovakia.

While he did not feature among the scorers in the Swedes' 6-0 win over Azerbaijan, he should have scored what would have been their fourth goal, but UEFA has admitted his strike was incorrectly ruled out for offside by VAR.

Two of Isak's recent Newcastle goals were the first of the game and he is worth backing to open the scoring.

Alvarez is a real card magnet

West Ham's Edson Alvarez is eligible to return after missing the draw against Everton due to suspension, but he has found it hard to stay out of referees' notebooks and could pick up another caution as West Ham bid to keep Newcastle at bay.

The combative Mexican midfielder has been shown five yellow cards and sent off twice in his last eight club games and committed four fouls in his second appearance for Mexico against Honduras last week. He remains a prime candidate to receive a card.

