Newcastle vs Tottenham Betting Predictions: Tips and Odds for Premier League Showdown

Goal brings you the latest Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur betting predictions, tips and odds ahead of Sundays clash for fourth place

Newcastle can take a huge step toward securing a Champions League berth when they welcome Tottenham to St James' Park on Sunday.

The Magpies sit fourth with a three point cushion over fifth-placed Spurs and the north-east outfit also have a game in hand.

After losing at Aston Villa last weekend, Newcastle will be eager to bounce back as swiftly as possible to maintain their push for a top-four finish.

Tottenham also come into the clash on the back of a loss after suffering a dramatic 3-2 defeat at home to Bournemouth.

Newcastle vs Tottenham Betting Predictions:

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Newcastle to win @ 5/6 with bet365

Newcastle to score over 1.5 goals @ 4/5 with bet365

Cristian Romero to be booked @ 15/8 with bet365

Learn more about the bet365 Bonus Code

Already got a bet365 account? Check out more free bets with the UK's top bookmakers

Find out more about the UK's best betting sites

Home advantage key for Magpies

After a big summer of spending, Eddie Howe would have been hoping to challenge for a European berth, possibly the Europa League or Conference League, however, the project on Tyneside' is well ahead of schedule as they are seemingly on track for a route into the Champions League.

A major factor in their success has been performing at home with St James' Park proving to be a fortress.

Newcastle have won their last two games when hosting, beating Manchester United and Wolves, and have only tasted defeat on one occasion at home in the league.

That doesn't bode well for visitors Tottenham who have failed to win in six games on the road across all competitions - losing four times.

Tottenham's recent record when travelling to Newcastle is largely positive, avoiding defeat in each of the last five encounters courtesy of four wins and one draw, however, the two clubs are in very different situations at the moment and the Magpies should be able to strike on Sunday.

Newcastle v Tottenham Bet 1: Newcastle to win @ 5/6 with bet365

Newcastle primed to strike

Newcastle have been churning out the goals with great consistency at home, scoring at least two goals in four of their last seven across all competitions.

Howe will hope last weekend's failure to register, losing 3-0 at Aston Villa, was a mere blip in what has been an impressive season.

They've netted two or more goals in the five previous league fixtures prior to that Villa defeat and Spurs, who have looked vulnerable at the back of late, could struggle to keep them at bay.

Tottenham shipped three goals at home to Bournemouth last time out and they also conceded three times at Southampton last month.

Newcastle v Tottenham Bet 2: Newcastle to score over 1.5 goals @ 4/5 with bet365

Romero to fall foul of officials

Tottenham defender Cristian Romero could be in for a tough afternoon in the north east as Newcastle look to add three points to their cause.

Only Rodrigo Bentancur (8) has picked up more than Romero's tally of six for Tottenham and the central defender looks a likely candidate to earn a yellow on Sunday.

Romero has been booked in two of his last three outings and he offers good value to attract the attention of referee David Coote.

Newcastle v Tottenham Bet 3: Cristian Romero to be booked @ 15/8 with bet365