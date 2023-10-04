Newcastle vs PSG Predictions and Betting Tips: 7/2 selection for Champions League Clash

Our football betting expert offers his Newcastle vs PSG predictions and betting tips for their Champions League Group F tie on Tuesday evening.

St James’ Park hosts a Champions League match for the first time in over 20 years and a raucous home crowd will be hoping the Magpies can bring down French giants Paris Saint Germain.

Newcastle vs PSG Betting Tips

Newcastle to win @ 31/20 with bet365

Bruno Guimaraes to be booked @ 9/4 with bet365

Kieran Trippier to have over 0.5 assists @ 7/2 with bet365

Magpies to soar on home soil

After three straight defeats to Manchester City, Liverpool and Brighton, Newcastle’s form has improved considerably and Saturday’s 2-0 victory over Burnley extended the club’s unbeaten run to five matches across all competitions.

The Magpies have been more clinical in the final third and this was evident in the 8-0 thumping of Sheffield United at Bramall Lane, a game in which eight different people scored for the visitors.

But Newcastle's defensive improvement has been really key. They have not been breached during their undefeated streak and last conceded in the 70th minute at Brighton on September 2nd.

Eddie Howe’s side, who will have to cope without centre-back Sven Botman for the third game in a row, have won four of their five home assignments this season and that record really should have been perfect, as they conceded twice late on against 10-man Liverpool to lose 2-1.

Confidence is high within the squad and the hosts may just have enough to overcome PSG, who will be walking into a hostile atmosphere on Tyneside.

Les Parisiens were held to a 0-0 draw by Clermont at the weekend, the second time they have shared the spoils away from home this season, and there is a feeling Luis Enrique is not quite getting the best out of his side just yet.

PSG have won only two of their last nine away Champions League games and, even though they have Kylian Mbappe in their ranks, they could be in for a tough night in the North East.

Newcastle vs PSG Tip 1: Newcastle to win @ 31/20 with bet365

Brazilian to fall foul of the referee

Newcastle are expected to start fast in what should be an electric atmosphere and while this could present some early openings, there is also the danger some players may get caught in the moment.

Bruno Guimaraes can, at times, let his emotions get the better of him and he has picked up three yellow cards in the Premier League this season, while his fouls-committed count of 11 is the most in the squad.

The 25-year-old Brazil international may end up on the wrong side of referee Istvan Kovacs, who has dished out 13 yellows and one red across two Champions League matches this term.

Newcastle vs PSG Tip 2: Bruno Guimaraes to be booked @ 9/4 with bet365

Trust Trippier to deliver again

One of Newcastle’s most consistent and trusted individuals continues to be right-back Kieran Trippier, who is one of the first names on the team sheet.

The England international has a superb delivery, making him a danger from both open play and set-pieces, and he has a joint-high four assists in the league this season.

All of those assists have come in his last two outings, the 8-0 and 2-0 wins over Sheff Utd and Burnley respectively, and it would be no surprise to see him tee up a teammate again.

Newcastle vs PSG Tip 3: Kieran Trippier to have over 0.5 assists @ 7/2 with bet365