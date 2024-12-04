Newcastle vs Liverpool Predictions and Betting Tips: Relentless Reds to keep on winning

Check out our football expert’s Newcastle vs Liverpool predictions and betting tips, prior to Wednesday's 19:30 Premier League clash (04/12/2024).

Fresh from Sunday's eye-catching victory over Manchester City, Premier League leaders Liverpool will be hoping to claim another three points when they travel to St James' Park to take on Newcastle on Wednesday.

Newcastle vs Liverpool Predictions Betting Tips

Liverpool to win and over 2.5 goals @ 6/4 with bet365 - Add to Betslip

Trent Alexander-Arnold over 1.5 shots @ 11/10 with bet365

Virgil van Dijk to score any time @ 9/1 with bet365 - Add to Betslip

Reds to continue with winning momentum

Even the most optimistic of Liverpool supporters could not have envisaged the club making such an impressive start to life under Arne Slot, with the Reds having won 18 and lost only one of their 20 matches with the Dutchman in charge across all competitions.

Sunday's 2-0 success over an out-of-sorts City saw Liverpool move nine points clear at the top of the Premier League standings and they have not just been winning matches, but doing so with a flourish, as they have scored two or more goals in each of their last eight games.

With Mohamed Salah and Cody Gakpo among the players seemingly at the top of their games, Liverpool will fancy their chances of seeing off an inconsistent Newcastle team that have taken just one point from their last two fixtures.

The Magpies also have a poor recent record when facing Liverpool, losing all six of their meetings with current boss Eddie Howe in charge, while they are without a win in this fixture since December 2015.

This could be another disappointing evening for the Magpies, but they can at least contribute to the scoring, as Liverpool have conceded two goals in each of their last three away fixtures against Arsenal, Brighton and Southampton.

Newcastle vs Liverpool Tip 1: Liverpool to win and over 2.5 goals @ 6/4 with bet365

Alexander-Arnold to leave his mark

Liverpool full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold is yet to score this season, but that has not been for the want of trying, as he has managed 24 shots from his 20 appearances for club and country to date.

The England international has been particularly active in the final third over recent weeks, managing three shots against City and four in Liverpool's Champions League success over Bayer Leverkusen.

Alexander-Arnold has had two or more shots in eight different matches this season and as one of Liverpool's primary set-piece takers, he is capable of having multiple efforts on Wednesday as well.

Newcastle vs Liverpool Tip 2: Trent Alexander-Arnold over 1.5 shots @ 11/10 with bet365

Van Dijk a real threat from set-pieces

While Alexander-Arnold may be yet to open his goalscoring account for the season, fellow defender Virgil van Dijk has struck twice, netting in the Champions League win over AC Milan and the 2-2 league draw with Arsenal.

Both those goals came from set-pieces and Van Dijk also showed his threat from those situations against City, coming close on several occasions, including hitting the post with a header in the first half.

Van Dijk has also scored twice in his career against Newcastle, including in Liverpool's 3-2 win at St James' in 2019, and he could prove a shrewd outside choice in the anytime goalscorer market.

Newcastle vs Liverpool Tip 3: Virgil van Dijk to score any time @ 9/1 with bet365