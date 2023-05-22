Newcastle vs Leicester Predictions and Betting Tips: 11/1 correct score tipped in Premier League Clash

Our betting expert brings you his Newcastle vs Leicester predictions and betting tips with goals, correct score and Panamanian star tipped to score

Newcastle United strengthened their grip on a top-four spot in the Premier League with Thursday's 4-1 home win over Brighton, and they are hot favourites to beat Monday's visitors, Leicester City, this Monday 20:00 on Sky.

Newcastle vs Leicester Betting Tips

Over 3.5 goals @ 6/5 with bet365

Miguel Almiron anytime goalscorer @ 2/1 with bet365

Newcastle to win 3-1 @ 11/1 with bet365

Newcastle firepower making up for lack of clean sheets

Newcastle's top-four charge was halted by a 2-0 home defeat to Arsenal and a 2-2 draw at Leeds, but they responded superbly in Thursday's victory, over in-form Brighton.

Another three points look to be there for the taking when Eddie Howe's men host Leicester, who have lost all nine of their league meetings with the top five this season.

The most recent of those was a 3-0 reverse against Liverpool at the King Power Stadium, and the Foxes have now conceded 15 goals in six matches since interim manager Dean Smith succeeded Brendan Rodgers.

Their defence can expect another tough test against Newcastle, who have scored at least twice in ten of their last 12 league games, winning nine of them.

They created plenty of chances in their defeat to Arsenal, hitting the woodwork twice and having an early penalty overturned by VAR, but they haven't kept a clean sheet in the league since January's goalless draw at Crystal Palace – 16 matches ago.

That stat suggests Leicester, with reported Newcastle transfer target James Maddison pulling the strings, could get on the scoresheet at St James' Park and over 3.5 goals looks a solid bet.

Almiron aiming to hurt Leicester defence once again

Newcastle striker Callum Wilson continued his superb form with a late strike against Brighton, extending his run to 11 goals in his past ten appearances.

Wilson and Swedish forward Alexander Isak are the two obvious threats to a vulnerable Leicester defence, but Miguel Almiron, the third member of the Magpies' front three, is a tempting alternative to be the first goalscorer.

Almiron enjoyed his own hot streak in front of goal in the autumn, scoring seven times in eight games leading up to the World Cup break.

He notched Newcastle's second goal in their 3-0 win at Leicester on Boxing Day, scoring in the seventh minute, and had four shots against Brighton, forcing a sharp save out of keeper Jason Steele early in the second half.

High-scoring home win looks the best correct-score angle

Newcastle's lack of clean sheets has not hampered their Champions League ambitions, and they will be confident of outscoring Leicester on their own patch.

The Foxes' first game under Dean Smith ended in a 3-1 defeat at Manchester City, and that correct score is worth chancing on Monday.

Both teams have scored in nine of Newcastle's last ten victories in all competitions, and Leicester also lost 3-1 at home to Chelsea in March.

