Newcastle vs Fulham Predictions and Betting Tips: 10/3 Toon Tip in Premier League Clash

Our football betting expert offers his Newcastle vs Fulham predictions and betting tips ahead of their 15:00 Premier League match at St James Park.

Newcastle faced some humiliating results over the last week, being thrashed by both Everton and Tottenham, before being knocked out of the Champions League. They now must welcome a Fulham side that seems to have hit a purple patch of late.

Newcastle vs Fulham Betting Tips

Over 1 Newcastle Card @5/6 with bet365

Willian 0.5+ Shots on Target @1/1 with bet365

Joelinton to be Booked @10/3 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Learn more about the bet365 bonus code

Already got a bet365 account? Check out more free bets with the UK's top bookmakers

Find out more about the UK's best betting sites

Newcastle now hold the unfortunate accolade of being able to field a full XI of injured players. They are left remarkably short, and amid a swathe of double-game weeks, fatigue has set in, but don’t tell Alan Shearer that.

This could result in an upset for the Cottagers, yet St James Park has been their fortress and one cannot put anything past the impact of that crucible.

Tired Toon forced to foul

Amid their injuries and legless players out on the pitch, the Toon may be forced to resort to other means of stopping the Fulham as the customary approach may fail them.

Tracking your opponent's runs and haring around trying to win the ball will only serve to knacker an already tired Newcastle, and come the second half they may have to turn to the unsavoury means of hacking them down to halt attacks.

Combined with the fact that the Magpies are averaging 2.56 bookings per match and see two or more cards in 63% of their games.

The Toon simply needs to pick up two bookings for the over-one-card line to come in. Against this Fulham side, which is not only well rested but flying off the back of two straight 5-0 wins, are likely to have to foul their way through.

Newcastle vs Fulham Tip 1: Over 1 Newcastle Card @5/6 with bet365

Wonderful Willian

Willian is perhaps best remembered for his exploits with Chelsea winning both a league and Europa League title with the Blues, yet he is carving a new legacy for himself at Fulham.

He has quickly become a fan favourite and is repaying this faith with goals and assists in droves, being their top goal contributor on the season.

As well as maintaining a healthy amount of shots on target, something he will look to continue against Newcastle.

Averaging 1.1 shots on target per game, and having had two in his last two games, he will hope to kick on for some more.

Newcastle vs Fulham Tip 2: Willian 0.5+ Shots on Target @1/1 with bet365

Boisterous Brazilian

Joelinton has never been the calmest of men on the pitch, as few Brazilians are, with their fiery nature often earning them special attention from the referee.

This has been no different for Joelinton, having earned four cards so far. He is also the Newcastle's worst offender, committing the highest average fouls per game on the side.

Alongside the new rules that allow referees to punish dissenters with impunity.

Joelinton, no doubt tired from his increased workload, with some many others out injured, may well end up flying into a risky challenge or giving the referee a piece of his mind.

Newcastle vs Fulham Tip 3: Joelinton to be Booked @10/3 with bet365