Newcastle vs Everton Predictions and Betting Tips: Trio of Tips for Premier League Clash

Our football betting expert offers his Newcastle vs Everton predictions and betting tips ahead of their Premier League clash this Tuesday.

Newcastle will look to boost their European credentials with a Premier League win on Tuesday over Everton, who are in desperate need of three points to aid their fight against relegation.

Newcastle vs Everton Betting Tips

Newcastle to win @ 19/20 with bet365

Alexander Isak to score at any time @ 5/4 with bet365

Amadou Onana to be booked @ 2/1 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Learn more about the bet365 bonus code

Already got a bet365 account? Check out more free bets with the UK's top bookmakers

Find out more about the UK's best betting sites

But it does not look good with the Toffees having failed to win their last 12 league matches and needing to pick themselves up from a last-gasp 2-1 defeat at Bournemouth on Saturday.

Magpies can build on Hammers recovery

Newcastle had to muster all their powers of recovery to claw back from 3-1 down to beat West Ham on Saturday and they should have too much for Everton, who are in the thick of the relegation battle.

The Toffees have taken just two points from their last seven away games and it seems a long time since the autumn when they won successive road matches at West Ham, Crystal Palace, Nottingham Forest and Burnley.

The Magpies have scored at least twice in nine of their last 12 matches on their own patch and still have cause for motivation as a place in Europe for next season looks a realistic aim for the remainder of the campaign.

Newcastle vs Everton Tip 1: Newcastle to win @ 19/20 with bet365

Isak beginning to find his feet

Alexander Isak has had a difficult start to his Newcastle career with injuries, but it looks as if the Sweden striker has finally found his feet.

He scored two penalties in the win over West Ham and also netted in the previous two games against Wolves and Chelsea, which took his tally to seven goals in his last eight appearances for the Magpies.

Half of the goal efforts he has had this season have tested the keeper, which suggests his confidence levels are high, so it would not be a huge surprise if his fine form was maintained and he added to his tally on Tuesday night.

Newcastle vs Everton Tip 2: Alexander Isak to score at any time @ 5/4 with bet365

Onana could go into the book again

The midfield battle is likely to be key at St James’ Park and Everton’s Belgium international Amadou Onana can be expected to be right in the thick of it.

But that could have repercussions as he has been cautioned in three of his last four Toffees appearances, including in Saturday’s late 2-1 defeat to Bournemouth, and all of those yellow cards have come in away matches.

There could be times when Everton are overrun and there looks a strong chance that Onana could once again find himself in the referee’s notebook.

Newcastle vs Everton Tip 3: Amadou Onana to be booked @ 2/1 with bet365