Our expert offers his Newcastle vs Chelsea predictions and betting tips for their League Cup fourth round clash at St James’ Park this evening.

The Blues face the Magpies once again today following their meeting on Sunday, with our expert backing two Blues players in particular to be involved in what’s set to be a tight, low-scoring affair in the north east.

Newcastle vs Chelsea Betting Tips

Odds courtesy of Sky Bet. Correct at time of publication and subject to change.

Both Teams to Score & Under 4.5 Goals @ 11/10 with Sky Bet

Cole Palmer to Score or Assist @ 8/11 with Sky Bet

Wesley Fofana to be carded @ 7/4 with Sky Bet

Both Teams Backed for Tight Clash

Newcastle’s games don’t often see too many goals, however they do have a tendency to both score and concede no matter if they’re at home or on the road.

They’ve seen both teams score in seven of their last 10 games this term, with all of these games seeing four or less goals in them.

Two of their last three home games have seen both teams find the net, whilst all of these have seen under 4.5 goals.

It’s a similar story for Chelsea, who’ve seen both teams score in all of their last six games, with seven of their last 11 seeing four goals or less scored.

Three of the last five between these sides have seen this bet land, with these two seeing more than four goals scored in just two of their last 17 games.

Newcastle vs Chelsea Bet 1: Both Teams to Score & Under 4.5 Goals @ 11/10 with Sky Bet

Palmer Punishing the Magpies

Cole Palmer has been a revelation since his move to Chelsea from Man City just under 18 months ago.

The winger managed 33 GA in just 31 games in the PL last year, form he’s carried on into this season.

He’s bagged 12 goals and assists in just 11 appearances this term at over one-a-game, with Palmer bagging a goal or assist in four of his side’s last five outings.

He scored against Newcastle at the weekend, with Palmer also managing two in his side’s two outings vs the Magpies last term.

Newcastle vs Chelsea Bet 2: Cole Palmer to score or assist @ 8/11 with Sky Bet

Wesley Waiting to be Booked

Frenchman Fofana has been the most booked player in the Premier League so far this term, with the former Leicester man picking up six in his eight appearances this term.

He got booked after just 11 minutes against the Magpies at the weekend, with the defender’s playing time seeming certain given he’s played almost every minute of Chelsea’s PL campaign this year.

Newcastle have drawn the most fouls out of any PL side this year with 123, with Fofana averaging almost two fouls-a-game this term, numbers that make his 7/4 price to be booked today an enticing one.

Newcastle vs Chelsea Bet 3: Wesley Fofana to be booked @ 7/4 with Sky Bet